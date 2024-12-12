Epic REI sale is live — 15 deals I'm shopping now that make great holiday gifts

The holidays are less than two weeks away — and if you need to do some last-minute holiday shopping, you're in luck. REI has a plethora of great gifts for the outdoor enthusiast in your life, whether they like to hit the slopes or cozy up by the campfire.

In fact, REI is currently hosting an epic holiday sale with deals on everything from Columbia winter jackets to Garmin smartwatches. With deals starting at just $16, we're confident that you'll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

But you'll need to act fast if you want these items wrapped up and under the tree by December 25th. You have until December 20th to place your order. That will ensure your gifts arrive before the holiday! So without further ado, here are my favorite holiday finds from REI's sale.

REI deals

REI Co-op 8 oz Flask: was $24 now $16 at REI.com Whether you're hitting the slopes or the campsite, sometimes the moment calls for a celebratory sip of your favorite spirit. So, why not do it in style with this stainless steel flask? It holds up to 8 oz and features a rubber attachment loop so that it never goes missing.

BioLite HeadLamp 325: was $49 now $34 at REI.com A high-quality headlamp is an invaluable piece of tech for emergencies and makes a great addition to your car's safety kit or an emergency prep pack. This comfortable and lightweight option puts out 325 lumens of light which can reach distances of up to 75 meters. It's also got a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for 40 hours on low power.

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover: was $100 now $69 at REI.com Cotopaxi is a brand that combines high-tech outerwear with bold and colorful design elements that are often retro-inspired. Take the men's Teca Fleece Pullover in 'Campfire,' for example. It exemplifies the Salt Lake City-based brand's vibe perfectly. It's also super soft and comfy.

Columbia Minx Shorty IV Boots: was $110 now $82 at REI.com These snow boots are available in every shade (black, blue, green, white) and almost every single size. The faux-fur lining is designed to keep your feet warm in deep snow and the OmniTech construction is designed to keep your feet dry, too. The biggest plus is that these boots actually look cool — I'd want it to snow, just for the chance to wear them.

Hoka Bondi 8: was $165 now $132 at REI.com The Hoka Bondi 8 is a very cushioned and protective running shoe that's a good pick for new runners in particular. The shoe is reduced in a wide range of colors and sizes, so you're sure to find one that suits you in the sale.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 at REI.com Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.

Columbia Arctic Crest Hooded Down Jacket: was $280 now $209 at REI.com This Columbia insulated jacket is filled with 700-fill-power goose down insulation and has Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology, which is Columbia's way of saying it'll keep you warm and keep you dry, even in freezing and wet weather. It's available in blue and black in every size, so you can take your pick.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand: was $300 now $229 at REI.com The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard or patio into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore a perfect addition to your days and evenings spent outdoors. Its stainless steel design allows great airflow for a steady smokeless burn. It's also easy to assemble and comes with a handy, removable ash tray to make cleaning a breeze.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299 at REI.com The Garmin Instinct 2 solar is the world's longest-lasting smartwatch, able to run forever with enough sunlight. Boasting accurate onboard GPS tracking, lots of fitness training metrics and tools, a sporty design and even support for mobile payments, it's a truly versatile workout companion.