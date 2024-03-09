Epic March Madness TV Sale — 9 Walmart deals to shop this weekend

March Madness is here, and If you're looking to upgrade your TV then these discounts should be your first port of call.

There are huge deals on big 4K TVs, but you'll also find mammoth OLEDs discounted alongside more affordable options that have reached even lower prices.

Highlights include a 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung for under $400, an LG model packing webOS smart functionality with $50 off, or an unbelievably large 75-inch Hisense screen with more than $400 off.

LG's excellent C2 model is discounted by over $1,000, too, which we called "the OLED TV you want to own" in our glowing five-star review.

Best Walmart deals right now

Samsung 65" TV: was $599 now $397

This 4K TV is an easy standout, with Samsung's Smart Hub built in for a variety of apps, including the option to play video games without a console. It can upscale lower-resolution images, too, and Mega Contrast can help adjust the contrast on the fly automatically to adjust for the best image.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $558

This huge display isn't just big - it's beautiful, too. Offering a 2160p resolution and LG's webOS interface, you'll find apps galore. It can optimize for gaming, and includes HDR10 Pro for a wider color gamut. Did we mention it's a 70-inch screen for under $560?

Samsung 55” OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,397

This QD-OLED display offers excellent bang for the price. The picture quality is fantastic, and it adjusts nicely for gamers. The audio is good, too, and we awarded it a very impressive four-and-a-half stars in our glowing review.

Samsung 85" QLED 8K TV: was $7,999 now $5,297

Yes, it's another Samsung, but this enormous 85-inch, Neo QLED TV is discounted by more than $3,000 and it's almost an affordable 8K screen as a result. Its 'floating' display and thin bezels make it very easy to look at, and every port is HDMI 2.1 — ideal for gamers. In our review, we said, "the brightness bar has been raised".

Samsung 75” QLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,039

One of our favorite QLED TVs of 2023, the QN90C packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, great viewing angles, and a huge 75-inch panel that features best-in-class HDR brightness. All of that combines to make a TV that earned 4.5 stars in our review. It has a rechargeable remote, too, saving you from scrambling for batteries when the time comes.

Sony 77" OLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,698

Sony has a great track record with TVs, and this big-brand, big-screen option is no different. OLED provides excellent contrast and deep blacks, while Google TV adds plenty of apps and Google Assistant. Dolby Atmos audio is included, too, and there's blur-free motion handling included for sports and gaming. It's a perfect companion to a PS5 as well, offering Auto HDR and Auto Genre modes for Sony's console.

Hisense 40" Smart TV: was $168 now $138

This affordable 40-inch panel has a 1080p resolution and packs Roku TV inside for access to free and paid channels and apps. It plays nicely with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and there's Motion Rate 120 technology to help keep up with motion-heavy scenes like sports or gaming.

Hisense 75" 4K TV: was $578 now $498

This huge screen is under $500, making a 75-inch display affordable - and with a 4K resolution, no less. Roku TV OS powers things, offering dozens of apps and shows, and a Gaming Mode reduces input lag. It's also bezel-less to aid with immersion into whatever you're watching.