Epic Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I'm adding to my cart

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is going strong, with discounts on almost everything under the sun. And that includes Lego sets! Whether you're a fan of Botanicals or monster trucks, there's a lot of savings to tempt you.

You can expand your Lego Minecraft world for a super-cheap price with this Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition Set on sale for $7 at Amazon. Or, snag this beautiful Lego Botanicals Orchid on sale for $39 at Amazon to remind yourself of the great outdoors.

I've rounded up all my favorite Lego deals below. Make sure not to miss the rest of our Amazon Big Spring Sale coverage, including the best Skechers deals from $23.

Best Lego deals

Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition
Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition: was $10 now $7 at Amazon

This fun Lego Minecraft build comes with a Steve minifigure, a new baby camel and a Phantom enemy to take on. You also get a small desert shelter build with a campfire for when Steve needs to take a breather.

View Deal
Lego Duplo Town Wild Animal Families Penguins & Lions
Lego Duplo Town Wild Animal Families Penguins & Lions: was $9 now $7 at Amazon

This Lego Duplo set is perfect for little ones who love animals. It comes with a lion, cub, penguin, and chick as well as small habitats for both families to live in.

View Deal
Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

View Deal
Lego Animal Crossing Julian’s Birthday Party
Lego Animal Crossing Julian’s Birthday Party: was $14 now $10 at Amazon

Know an Animal Crossing fan with a birthday coming up? There's pretty much no better gift out there than this Julian’s Birthday Party set. Complete with a cake, balloons, party hats, and presents, it's an awesome buy at just $10.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 Lego kit comes with instructions to build three different sets: a truck and helicopter, a plane and fuel truck, or a hot rod and SUV car.

View Deal
Lego Technic Monster Jam ThunderROARus Pull-Back Monster Truck
Lego Technic Monster Jam ThunderROARus Pull-Back Monster Truck: was $27 now $23 at Amazon

Who wouldn't want this monster truck in their Lego collection? Inspired by Monster Jam's ThunderROARus, this truck is packed with details that make it just like the real deal. It even has a pull-back motor function, so you can set up your own stunts and watch it go.

View Deal
Lego Wicked Glinda, Elphaba & Nessarose at Shiz University
Lego Wicked Glinda, Elphaba & Nessarose at Shiz University: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

Re-create the moment when Glinda meets Elphaba and her sister at Shiz University. This 304-piece set comes with a boat with moving sails and a two-story building with two balconies and a room for books with a book stand.

View Deal
Lego Icons Plum Blossom
Lego Icons Plum Blossom: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

This Lego Icons Plum Blossom set makes a gorgeous centerpiece, and now it's on sale for just $23. The red Lego blossoms really stand out, and they even come in an ornate blue pot.

View Deal
Lego City Jungle Explorer Off-Road Truck
Lego City Jungle Explorer Off-Road Truck: was $34 now $29 at Amazon

Expand your Lego City cellection as far as the jungle with this set! It comes with an off-road truck, three minifigures and an awesome habitat build for a fearsome tiger. You also get some fun accessories like a map, walkie-talkie and camera.

View Deal
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $31 at Amazon

This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Clone Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship
Lego Star Wars The Clone Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship: was $44 now $38 at Amazon

Another epic Star Wars spaceship build is on sale, this time inspired by The Clone Wars series. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship has moveable wings, spring-loaded blasters and comes with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker and R7-A7.

View Deal
Lego Icons Orchid
Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

View Deal
Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers
Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.

View Deal
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet
Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was $79 now $63 at Amazon

This is one epic Lego set to put together because it perfectly captures the look of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, complete with the Infinity Stones set in it. Amazon has this replica at 20% off for a limited time, so you don't want to miss this marvelous deal.

View Deal
Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House
Lego Disney Encanto The Magical Madrigal House: was $159 now $127 at Amazon

Recreate Encanto's Madrigal house with this impressively colorful Lego set. This doll house comes with eight rooms, each decorated with unique furniture pieces and decals. There are also drawers built-in to store small accessories, and you get minifigures to represent almost the entire Madrigal family.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content.

