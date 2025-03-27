Epic Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I'm adding to my cart
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has incredible Lego deals from just $7
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is going strong, with discounts on almost everything under the sun. And that includes Lego sets! Whether you're a fan of Botanicals or monster trucks, there's a lot of savings to tempt you.
You can expand your Lego Minecraft world for a super-cheap price with this Lego Minecraft Steve's Desert Expedition Set on sale for $7 at Amazon. Or, snag this beautiful Lego Botanicals Orchid on sale for $39 at Amazon to remind yourself of the great outdoors.
I've rounded up all my favorite Lego deals below. Make sure not to miss the rest of our Amazon Big Spring Sale coverage, including the best Skechers deals from $23.
Best Lego deals
This fun Lego Minecraft build comes with a Steve minifigure, a new baby camel and a Phantom enemy to take on. You also get a small desert shelter build with a campfire for when Steve needs to take a breather.
This Lego Duplo set is perfect for little ones who love animals. It comes with a lion, cub, penguin, and chick as well as small habitats for both families to live in.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Know an Animal Crossing fan with a birthday coming up? There's pretty much no better gift out there than this Julian’s Birthday Party set. Complete with a cake, balloons, party hats, and presents, it's an awesome buy at just $10.
This 3-in-1 Lego kit comes with instructions to build three different sets: a truck and helicopter, a plane and fuel truck, or a hot rod and SUV car.
Who wouldn't want this monster truck in their Lego collection? Inspired by Monster Jam's ThunderROARus, this truck is packed with details that make it just like the real deal. It even has a pull-back motor function, so you can set up your own stunts and watch it go.
Re-create the moment when Glinda meets Elphaba and her sister at Shiz University. This 304-piece set comes with a boat with moving sails and a two-story building with two balconies and a room for books with a book stand.
This Lego Icons Plum Blossom set makes a gorgeous centerpiece, and now it's on sale for just $23. The red Lego blossoms really stand out, and they even come in an ornate blue pot.
Expand your Lego City cellection as far as the jungle with this set! It comes with an off-road truck, three minifigures and an awesome habitat build for a fearsome tiger. You also get some fun accessories like a map, walkie-talkie and camera.
This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
Another epic Star Wars spaceship build is on sale, this time inspired by The Clone Wars series. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship has moveable wings, spring-loaded blasters and comes with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker and R7-A7.
While the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
This is one epic Lego set to put together because it perfectly captures the look of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet, complete with the Infinity Stones set in it. Amazon has this replica at 20% off for a limited time, so you don't want to miss this marvelous deal.
Recreate Encanto's Madrigal house with this impressively colorful Lego set. This doll house comes with eight rooms, each decorated with unique furniture pieces and decals. There are also drawers built-in to store small accessories, and you get minifigures to represent almost the entire Madrigal family.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
