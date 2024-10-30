Early Apple Black Friday deals live — 13 sales I'd get now on iPhone 16, AirPods Pro, MacBooks, iPads and more

We're in the run up to Black Friday, but I've already found a bunch of awesome early Apple Black Friday deals. Some of our favorite laptops, tablets, phones and more from Apple are being slashed in price ahead of Black Friday, so you can save big now.

Right now you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) for $699 at Amazon. This is a huge $300 off and one of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen. You can also grab the new iPhone 16 for $0.01 + $65/month with Boost Unlimited.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Apple deals available before Black Friday. Plus, see our Apple promo codes page for more discounts.

Best Apple deals

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

In Beats Solo 4 review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department." The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless, but if you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature an H2 chip, deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and have a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. You also get USB-C charging support and up to 30 hours of listening time.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

iPad Mini: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Just note that the newer iPad mini 7 is now available.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $367 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $487 @ Amazon

The new AirPods Max headphones with USB-C charging are now on sale for a great discount. Like the original AirPods Max, they feature a super comfortable design, effective active noise cancelling and great sound with Spatial Audio support.

Price check: $529 @ Best Buy