Early Apple Black Friday deals live — 13 sales I'd get now on iPhone 16, AirPods Pro, MacBooks, iPads and more
Don't miss the best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday
We're in the run up to Black Friday, but I've already found a bunch of awesome early Apple Black Friday deals. Some of our favorite laptops, tablets, phones and more from Apple are being slashed in price ahead of Black Friday, so you can save big now.
Right now you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) for $699 at Amazon. This is a huge $300 off and one of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen. You can also grab the new iPhone 16 for $0.01 + $65/month with Boost Unlimited.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Apple deals available before Black Friday. Plus, see our Apple promo codes page for more discounts.
Quick Links
- shop Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- iPad Mini 6: was $499 now $349
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $367
- AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $487
- iPad Air M2: was $599 now $499
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $699
- Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $367 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729
- MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,299
Best Apple deals
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
In Beats Solo 4 review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department." The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless, but if you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
The Apple AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature an H2 chip, deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and have a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. You also get USB-C charging support and up to 30 hours of listening time.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
iPad Mini: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Just note that the newer iPad mini 7 is now available.
Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $367 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $487 @ Amazon
The new AirPods Max headphones with USB-C charging are now on sale for a great discount. Like the original AirPods Max, they feature a super comfortable design, effective active noise cancelling and great sound with Spatial Audio support.
Price check: $529 @ Best Buy
iPad Air M2: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. We also named it the best tablet on the market.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy | $799 @ Target
MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.