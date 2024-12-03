Cyber Monday isn’t over — 35 deals you can still shop for a limited time

Although Cyber Monday is technically over, the deals and discounts we're still seeing say otherwise. Retailers across the board are continuing to slash prices on hot tickets items like TVs, laptops, home appliances, apparel and much more. Our prediction? These deals will only stick around for a limited time.

Some of my favorite sales that are still going strong include the Alexa device sale at Amazon. You can still snag Fire TV Sticks, Blink products and other smart devices from $17. Plus, the PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) is still discounted to $374 at Best Buy — and is the perfect gift for a gamer this this holiday season.

To make things easier, I've compiled a list of all the best leftover deals that are still worth shopping. But you'll want to act fast — these deals are destined to expire soon.

Editor's Choice

iPhone 16: $0.01 w/ Boost Mobile @ Amazon

Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but Boost Mobile is running a deal through Amazon where you can get Apple's latest flagship for a penny when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. If you'd prefer a Pro device, Amazon/Boost has had the same deal for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $24.

Free Smart Bulb! Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Cyber Week without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $14. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free Amazon Basics smart light bulb.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $72 at Amazon If there's someone on your holiday shopping list who's notorious for losing things, kindly help them out by gifting them with the Apple AirTag. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter (note that the pink raspberry color cover is the only one still in stock). The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Best Buy The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. Note: these sold for $154 on Cyber Monday.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $359 at Best Buy For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.

HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Apparel

Columbia sale: up to 50% off sitewide

Right now, Columbia is hosting an epic Cyber Week sale with 50% off its entire site. That means everything from jackets and fleeces to vests and sweaters are on sale, with deals starting at just $17. To sweeten an already great deal, you'll also receive a $25 bonus when you spend $125 (and free shipping)! I've already loaded up my cart with fleeces I'm purchasing for my whole family.

REI clearance sale: up to 60% off @ REI

From Patagonia to The North Face, REI is knocking up to 50% off major brands during its latest clearance sale. After discount, prices start as low as $7. It's one of the biggest clearance sales I've seen from REI all year.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's sales are still going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. (Croc accessories are also on sale). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $479 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Hisense U8N 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $649 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but an entry level OLED will still look better than most other TV types. It's not as bright as the LG G4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good for gamers, as nearly all features found on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on this set, but you can still save a tidy little sum.

Headphones

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $69 at Amazon This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great holiday buy.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Target Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $99 at Best Buy Right now, the Samsung Pro earbuds are being discounted at Best Buy. Even at the full price they hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, so they're a bargain at this heavily discounted price. Comfort levels are high and battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the case holds around 29 hours.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 at Amazon Excellent noise canceling. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are our favorite wireless earbuds, with some super premium features. They're amongst the best sounding buds, and their noise canceling is better than almost everything else out there. The battery life is very strong as well, with the buds managing 8 hours. They recieved a 4 1/2 out of 5 in our review. This price isn't quite the lowest ever, but it is only a couple of bucks off.

Gifts

Hydro Flask Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $34 now $26 at Amazon Travel in style, safety and convenience with this tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors.

Kodak 10-inch WIFI Digital Picture Frame: was $119 now $55 at Walmart Put your favorite memories on display with this digital picture frame with 32GB of internal memory that will hold over 20,000 high resolution photos. It sets up in just a few minutes: Simply download the Kodak app on your smartphones and upload your favorite photos and short clips.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $109 at Amazon The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its gold hue.

HOVERMAX Electric Scooter: was $599 now $235 at Walmart This full-size foldable electric scooter by Hovermax is discounted by over $300 in this incredible Walmart sale. The battery lasts for up to 19 miles and the speed tops out at 18 miles per hour, making this an ideal scooter for zooming around the neighborhood. I don't know how much longer this flash deal will stick around for, so I'd be quick.