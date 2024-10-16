Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale starts now — here’s 23 deals I’d get on OLED TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Watch out, Black Friday deals are closer than they appear. Best Buy in particular is holding some great sales that rival Black Friday, and you don't want to miss them.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

Hisense TV sale: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy

Free gift! Best Buy is taking up to $1,000 off a selection of Hisense TVs. The sale includes the excellent Hisense U8N, which we rank as the best TV in 2024. Plus, you get a free copy of NBA 2K24 with select models.

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay. Note: Amazon has this TV for $2 less.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $949 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new mid-range OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: This sold for $896 on Prime Day.

Phones

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $249 @ Best Buy

Amazon might have an excellent deal going on for the Motorola Razr 2023 right now at 50% off, but Best Buy's offer is better. That's because this foldable phone can be fetched for $249 when it's activated on AT&T. Luckily, you'd be able to unlock it for use on other wireless carriers after 60 days. Given the utility that this foldable phone offers, like being able to shoot with the rear cameras using its external screen, you'll find it more suitable to use than traditional slates.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Google Pixel 9 review, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it a worthy contender, in spite of the $100 price increase. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier").

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,349 now $799 @ Best Buy

At $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4060): was $1,599 now $1,359 @ Best Buy

The entry level RTX 4060 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4070 edition, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 Series CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop. Shame it lacks the OLED screen of the 2024 G14.

Asus ProArt P16: was $1,899 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

The Asus ProArt P16 is one of the most appealing laptops of 2024, especially for creatives. It boasts a stunning color-calibrated OLED display, powerful AMD Ryzen 9 with Ryzen AI paired with an RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM and delivers impressive performance that rivals the MacBook Pro for creative tasks.

Wearables

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $299 @ Best Buy

Oura just launched the Ring 4, an upgraded model with improved accuracy and battery life, but the Ring 3 will still get access to the latest features through the updated Oura app. This Best Buy deal drops the price by $50 on the base flat-topped model, which is useful, since the Oura Ring 4 only comes in a circular design. But don't wait around, since Oura has discontinued the Ring 3, so when it's gone, it's gone.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

This is a great pair of budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. Bear in mind that they're on-ears rather than over-ears, so they fit differently from other headphones. Otherwise, you're in for a great time without spending too much money.

Tablets

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. Note: this sold for $139 on Prime Day.

iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Samsung 32" Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.

iBUYPOWER Scale Gaming PC: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this desktop, which comes with a mouse and keyboard, too. It's got a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 7600 for powerful gameplay — just make sure you pick up a monitor that takes advantage of the power.

Home

Appliance sale: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $99. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously and yet it's was made so that you can flip it up when not in use.