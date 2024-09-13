Best Buy weekend sale just went live — here's the 13 deals I recommend now

A new Best Buy weekend flash sale just went live with hundreds of deals on Apple gear, 4K TVs, laptops, and more. As one of my go-to stores for tech purchases, I'm always psyched to dive into Best Buy sales, so below I'm rounding up my favorite deals across multiple categories.

With the fall season rapidly approaching, Best Buy has 75-inch 4K TVs on sale from $479. The massive sale includes deals on OLED TVs, QLED TVs, and more. Not shopping for a new TV? Below I've included deals on our favorite laptops, smartphones, and monitors. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

Editor's Choice

Asus TUF 27" Gaming Monitor: was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Asus TUF (VG279Q3A) is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms lag time, and FreeSync Premium support. The 1080p monitor also has G-Sync compatibility. It sports DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic typically costs $100 more than the Galaxy Watch 6, but for that price, you get a physical rotating bezel that both enhances navigation and lends the effect of a traditional timepiece. You can score one now for just $279.

Pixel 8: was $699 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier").

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $849 now $469 @ Best Buy

This HP Envy is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This Windows 11-powered machine is a multitasking master, featuring a brilliant 1920 × 1200 IPS display.

Breville The Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our Breville Barista Express review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.

Hisense 85" A6 4K TV: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

The Hisense A6 TV is a Best Buy exclusive. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-on Alexa/Google Assistant voice assistants, and three HDMI ports. The A6 uses Google TV as its operating systems and works with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

iBuyPower Valorant Gaming Desktop: was $1,179 now $979 @ Best Buy

Don't let its price fool you. Inside this gaming tower you'll find an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 Ti GPU. It's a solid machine for the casual gamer in search of a stylish gaming rig.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $974 @ Best Buy

Buy your Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and activate it on a carrier during checkout to save big. (Make sure to click the option thats says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier.") It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.

Samsung 75" Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Football season is upon us and if you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa voice assistant, three HDMI ports, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

$900 OFF! The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an enormous 57-inch monitor that's perfect for gaming and productivity. It boasts a fast 240Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, and a sharp 7,680 x 2,160 resolution. If you have the space for it, this is one of the best monitors you can buy.