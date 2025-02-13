Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is live from $19 — here's 31 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs from $599, laptops, headphones and more
I found the Best Buy Presidents' Day sales that beat the competition
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales are rolling out in full force. This is the biggest sales event of the year so far, so it's a great opportunity to score discounts on anything you missed out on during last year's holiday shopping period.
One of my favorite TV deals right now comes from Best Buy. Currently, you can get the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. This is $200 off and the one of cheapest OLED TV deals you'll find this Presidents' Day. You can also get up to 40% off major appliances. And the new Samsung Galaxy S25 is on sale starting from $299 with trade-in and activation.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounts in the Best Buy Presidents Day sale. Plus, check out the Adidas deals I'd buy from $8 in Amazon's sale.
Editor's Choice
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Apple's AirTag is on sale for Presidents' Day. This handy tracker is perfect for keeping an eye on your stuff, as you can simply attach an AirTag and then use the Find My app on your iPhone to track your lost item down.
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
Appliance sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
Although you can find cheaper models, this is one of our favorite budget-friendly treadmills. It reaches a top speed of 12mph, a maximum incline of 10% and a 3% decline, and you can pair it with the Echelon app for live and on-demand classes for when you want a dedicated indoor run.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Save $100 on the Sony ZV-E10. This portable camera gives you one-touch control over background blurring, captures 4K video at 30fps, and comes with a fast autofocus system with impressive object and eye detection. An easy camera to recommend at its retail price too, this deal is too good to pass up on.
TVs
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
As one of the cheapest Mini-LED TV options, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
The Bravia XR A75L is a Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimize picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant. Just note this model released in 2023.
Phones
The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $399 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you shop from Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
Laptops and tablets
This $400 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.
The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports an M2 processor, and is coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Headphones and audio
The cheapest Beats earbuds offer solid value for money. Our Beats Solo Buds review praised their compact design and strong audio quality. You also get Spatial Audio features and excellent connectivity with Apple devices. They deliver 18 hours of battery life, which is great — however, note that the case doesn't hold additional charge.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.