Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is live from $19 — here's 31 deals I'm shopping on OLED TVs from $599, laptops, headphones and more

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales are rolling out in full force. This is the biggest sales event of the year so far, so it's a great opportunity to score discounts on anything you missed out on during last year's holiday shopping period.

One of my favorite TV deals right now comes from Best Buy. Currently, you can get the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. This is $200 off and the one of cheapest OLED TV deals you'll find this Presidents' Day. You can also get up to 40% off major appliances. And the new Samsung Galaxy S25 is on sale starting from $299 with trade-in and activation.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounts in the Best Buy Presidents Day sale. Plus, check out the Adidas deals I'd buy from $8 in Amazon's sale.

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Best Buy Apple's AirTag is on sale for Presidents' Day. This handy tracker is perfect for keeping an eye on your stuff, as you can simply attach an AirTag and then use the Find My app on your iPhone to track your lost item down.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

Appliance sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 30% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Echelon Stride 10 Treadmill: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Although you can find cheaper models, this is one of our favorite budget-friendly treadmills. It reaches a top speed of 12mph, a maximum incline of 10% and a 3% decline, and you can pair it with the Echelon app for live and on-demand classes for when you want a dedicated indoor run.

Sony ZV-E10: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Sony ZV-E10. This portable camera gives you one-touch control over background blurring, captures 4K video at 30fps, and comes with a fast autofocus system with impressive object and eye detection. An easy camera to recommend at its retail price too, this deal is too good to pass up on.

TVs

Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K TV: was $749 now $529 at Best Buy Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.

Phones

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $399 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Laptops and tablets

HP Envy 16" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $849 now $449 at Best Buy This $400 discount makes the HP Envy a super tempting buy. Not only do you get a 16-inch 2K touch display, this 2-in-1 laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's even a Windows CoPilot key that lets you access AI features at the touch of a single button.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Headphones and audio