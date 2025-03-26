Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $25 — 21 sales I’m shopping on Fire TV Sticks, Stanley, Lego and more

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is in full swing, but even if you’re not looking to splash out, you can still get a bunch of awesome deals for less. There are great discounts on popular brands like Stanley and Lego, and there are plenty of deals up for grabs on Amazon devices, too.

For example, right now you can snag the best selling Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler on sale for $15 at Amazon. This is the perfect sidekick to help you stay hydrated and keep your drinks cool now that the weather is getting warmer. Another great pick up is the Lego Sunflowers building set on sale for $8 at Amazon. Even if you have allergies, these flowers will definitely cheer up your living space.

Below, I’ve listed all my favorite deals under $25 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. For more savings, check out the Skechers deals I’d buy from $23 at Amazon.

Best deals under $25

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $9 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this spring with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $15. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Go Air Sport are some the best budget running headphones we've tested at their full price, so getting $10 knocked off is incredible value. The earhook means they stay in place on the run, and the sound quality is better than it has any right to be, given the low price.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $19 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. This is a great deal to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

NBA 2K25: was $24 now $19 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $19, so now is the time to get on the court.

Adidas Adilette Clogs Slide Sandal: was $50 now from $20 @ Amazon

These Adidas clogs mix comfort with style. They slip on and off easily, have a contoured footbed and come in a bunch of different colors. They're also lightweight and dry fast, making them great beach shoes. Prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

Adidas Defender 4.0 Small Duffel Bag: was $40 now from $21 @ Amazon

This gym bag is perfect for transporting your workout gear. It has a zipped pocket at each end, a water resistant base, and plenty of space in the main pocket for your water bottle, clothes, and shoes. Prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now from $21 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $21 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt. Prices vary based on your choices of size and color.

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra (Women's): was $28 now $23 at Amazon Designed for yoga, this sports bra is part of the Butterluxe collection and is made with extremely soft and ultra stretchy material. It provides light support and includes removable pads. Thanks to its racerback design, it can be worn alone or layered under another top.

Amazon Echo Glow : was $29 now $23 at Amazon A colorful smart lamp that can double as a night light, but it's useful for any room. Change colors with voice commands or create lighting schedules through the Alexa app — great for bedtime routines or mood lighting. It can even pulse along to music or create a campfire effect for story time.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.