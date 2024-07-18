7 best post-Prime Day Roku deals you can still get
These Roku deals are still available — act fast before they're gone
If you missed Prime Day, that's okay. Roku streaming devices and smart TVs are still on sale, including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29 at Amazon. Don't fret that Fire TV sticks are no longer on sale, these Roku devices are just as good — sometimes better — at streaming all the best TV shows and movies.
Here are the 7 best post-Prime Day Roku deals you can still get.
Best Roku Deals
Roku Express: was $30 now $17 @ Amazon
The Roku Express HD streaming device is a great option for updating a standard HD TV. And even though Prime Day is over, it's still nearly half off. If you have a 4K TV the options below are better, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this post-Prime Day deal can't be beat.
Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon
If you're upgrading a 4K TV, the Roku Express 4K+ is a great option. In our review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its speedy performance. It's not quite as good as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but at this price you won't complain.
Roku Express 4K Pro: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
The Roku Express 4K Pro is nearly identical to the Express 4K+. But, this version does give you the Voice Remote Pro, which is no minor upgrade. This rechargeable remote can handle hands-free voice commands and has a lost remote finder for when you inevitably leave the remote in the wrong room.
Roku Ultra: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Roku Ultra is the ultimate Roku streaming experience. This premium Roku streaming device can be worth its heftier price tag thanks to a built-in Ethernet port for stable streaming and the fastest performance Roku offers. Plus, the included Roku Voice Remote Pro comes with free headphones for privacy while streaming the latest shows and movies.
Roku Streambar SE: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Roku Streambar SE is a great option if you need something more affordable or a bit smaller than the full-size Streambar. There are caveats — it only has two speakers and no Dolby Audio support — but you still get all the same Roku smart TV features.
Roku Streambar: was $129 now $109 @ Amazon
If you need to upgrade your sound and give your TV a smart TV upgrade, the Roku Streambar is a great choice. You get a compact soundbar with good audio quality and the whole slate of Roku TV smart TV features. Even as a post-Prime Day deal, it's not quite as cheap as I'd like it to be, but its two-in-one form factor is a serious positive in the Streambar's favor.
Roku 55" Plus Series 4K HDR10+ QLED TV: was $499 now $398 @ Amazon
$100 off a 4K smart TV is nothing to scoff at. Especially in a post-Prime Day deal. The Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV has excellent picture quality with HDR support and gives you Roku's incredible smart interface. The QLED display technology combined with full array local dimming is impressive, as is the Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports.
