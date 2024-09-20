5 epic earbud deals for your workouts — save on Beats, Anker and more
Save on Beats, Anker, and more
Soon the weather will start getting colder. That means you may second guess yourself before trekking to the gym or going for an outdoor run. Unless you happen to have a good set of earbuds. After all, the right playlist can make even the hardest workout easier.
I've combed through all of the latest headphone deals and I've found five deals that merit your attention. From Treblab's X3 Pro for under $50 to the AirPods-like Beats Fit Pro for $159, there's something for all budgets. Here are my favorite deals on running earbuds right now.
Quick Links
- shop all earbuds deals at Amazon from $15
- JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- Anker Soundcore A1: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Treblab X3 Pro: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
Best running earbud deals
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
These JBL buds are affordable and offer water and dust resistance. Plus, you get a whopping 32 hours of battery life. Other useful features include adjustable EQ, transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings, and a Deep Bass option.
Anker Soundcore A1: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
These Anker buds offer 35 hours of playtime, with 40% more bass than its prior version and 100% more treble. There are multiple tip sizes in the box, too, and you can save 20% with the Coupon checkbox when purchasing.
Treblab X3 Pro: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
These affordable earbuds have a whopping 145 hours of playtime from a single charge, with 9 hours when you take the buds out of the case. They also sound good, with ear hooks that make them ideal for just about anything.
Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon
The comfortable Beats Fit Pro stay in your ears whatever you're up to. They also offer noise cancelling tech and transparency mode for when you need to be mindful of your surroundings. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
They may not have the noise cancelling of the Beats Fit Pro, but these comfortable earbuds have ear hooks and 9 hours of listening time when you take them out of the case. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too. Check out our full Powerbeats Pro review for our full thoughts.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.