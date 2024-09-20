5 epic earbud deals for your workouts — save on Beats, Anker and more

Soon the weather will start getting colder. That means you may second guess yourself before trekking to the gym or going for an outdoor run. Unless you happen to have a good set of earbuds. After all, the right playlist can make even the hardest workout easier.

I've combed through all of the latest headphone deals and I've found five deals that merit your attention. From Treblab's X3 Pro for under $50 to the AirPods-like Beats Fit Pro for $159, there's something for all budgets. Here are my favorite deals on running earbuds right now.

Best running earbud deals

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

These JBL buds are affordable and offer water and dust resistance. Plus, you get a whopping 32 hours of battery life. Other useful features include adjustable EQ, transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings, and a Deep Bass option.

Anker Soundcore A1: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

These Anker buds offer 35 hours of playtime, with 40% more bass than its prior version and 100% more treble. There are multiple tip sizes in the box, too, and you can save 20% with the Coupon checkbox when purchasing.

Treblab X3 Pro: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

These affordable earbuds have a whopping 145 hours of playtime from a single charge, with 9 hours when you take the buds out of the case. They also sound good, with ear hooks that make them ideal for just about anything.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The comfortable Beats Fit Pro stay in your ears whatever you're up to. They also offer noise cancelling tech and transparency mode for when you need to be mindful of your surroundings. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.