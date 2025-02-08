11 last-minute Super Bowl TV deals you can still get with in-store pickup — including this $599 OLED TV

With Super Bowl 2025 just hours away, it's too late to have your new TV delivered in time for the Super Bowl. However, there are still plenty of Super Bowl TV deals you can purchase with in-store pickup. Or perhaps you just want to take advantage of the latest TV deals to give your living room a revamp.

Whatever the case, there are plenty of TVs on sale to choose from. For example, Best Buy has 55-inch+ 4K TVs on sale from $199. (Many models can be purchased online with in-store pickup. Availability may vary based on your location). The retailer also has 4K OLED TVs on sale from $599.

Not to be outdone, Walmart also has smart TVs on sale from $88. Walmart's sale has the Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for $228. I personally own this TV and though it lacks the QLED screen of the Roku Plus Series, I find it's a great overall TV with solid sound and good picture quality. I also like that it uses the Roku operating system, which makes it easy to stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Below are 11 Super Bowl TV deals I recommend checking out before the weekend ends. For more deals, make sure to check out my guide to the best early Presidents Day TV sales and our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl live stream.

4K TVs

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $228 at Walmart The Select Series is one of three TV product lines made by Roku, and if you're looking for an affordable TV — this your best bet. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. I personally own this TV and think it's a solid pick if you're on a tight budget and don't need top-of-the-line features like a 120Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $449 at Best Buy Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

OLED TVs

