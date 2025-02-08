11 last-minute Super Bowl TV deals you can still get with in-store pickup — including this $599 OLED TV
Score a big-screen 4K TV from $199
With Super Bowl 2025 just hours away, it's too late to have your new TV delivered in time for the Super Bowl. However, there are still plenty of Super Bowl TV deals you can purchase with in-store pickup. Or perhaps you just want to take advantage of the latest TV deals to give your living room a revamp.
Whatever the case, there are plenty of TVs on sale to choose from. For example, Best Buy has 55-inch+ 4K TVs on sale from $199. (Many models can be purchased online with in-store pickup. Availability may vary based on your location). The retailer also has 4K OLED TVs on sale from $599.
Not to be outdone, Walmart also has smart TVs on sale from $88. Walmart's sale has the Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for $228. I personally own this TV and though it lacks the QLED screen of the Roku Plus Series, I find it's a great overall TV with solid sound and good picture quality. I also like that it uses the Roku operating system, which makes it easy to stream from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.
Below are 11 Super Bowl TV deals I recommend checking out before the weekend ends. For more deals, make sure to check out my guide to the best early Presidents Day TV sales and our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl live stream.
4K TVs
The Select Series is one of three TV product lines made by Roku, and if you're looking for an affordable TV — this your best bet. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. I personally own this TV and think it's a solid pick if you're on a tight budget and don't need top-of-the-line features like a 120Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 ports.
If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune? This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85" display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need for the big game.
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Price check: $799 @ Walmart
Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
The Q70D is Samsung's mid-range QLED TV for 2024, and right now, its usual price has been cut. As a mid-range QLED, you're getting a quantum dot-enhanced picture and a handful of useful features, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and Samsung's built-in smart platform.
OLED TVs
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED. Although it doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, the B4 is still able to showcase all the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year.
55" for $996 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices. Note: If you don't need your TV ASAP, Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $997, which is the deal I'd personally recommend for the bigger screen.
