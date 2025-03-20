11 essential travel gadgets I'd pack this spring — here's my top deals from $8

Going away for spring break? With fun trips planned, you don't want to burden yourself with heavy luggage — especially if you're short on space. However, tech gadgets that keep you safe, entertained and connected are all important packables that you'll want to tote along.

Fortunately, we've streamlined the 11 best tech deals to add to your travel checklist right now. Whether it's ensuring your gadgets are charged up with the Nimble Champ 5K Portable Charger for just $20 at Amazon, or tracking your items with the 4-Pack Tile Mate down to $55 at Tile, these are the travel deals to grab now at a discount.

Plus, Amazon's Bring Spring Sale is right around the corner — so there's plenty of early deals you can shop now for your upcoming getaway.

Best Travel Tech Deals

Etekcity Luggage Scale: was $10 now $8 at Amazon The best way to ensure you're travelling light is to weigh what you've packed. And rather than leave it up to chance and take the hit for overweight charges, travelling with this luggage scale takes all that stress away. It's literally small enough to fit into your pocket and costs just $8. So, while it's not burdening you, it's also making sure you're confidently weighing up your luggage every single time.

Nimble Champ 5K Portable Charger: was $29 now $20 at Amazon This ultra-compact power bank is small, but mighty. I should know, I've got this exact one and it has saved me on several occasions. Containing enough power to charge up most phones three times, it's as small as a credit card and will slip into your luggage with ease. It's also got dual charging ports that can handle USB-C and USB-A, which makes it compatible with iPhones, iPads, Samsung, Android and more.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon It's rare to catch an Apple deal, but there's $5 knocked off the price of the popular and incredibly handy AirTag right now at Amazon. You can track your valuables, your entire luggage, or even yourself and friends with this gadget. All you have to do is simply connect it to your iOS device and use the 'Find My' app. This location data will keep you safe, as well as giving your friends and family peace of mind, too.

Tribit Stormbox Micro Portable Speaker: was $59 now $39 at Amazon We voted the Tribit Micro 2 the best for travelling in our best bluetooth speakers guide, and while this is its predecessor, it's still a great alternative that's also $20 off right now. With around 10 hours of battery life, it'll play out your tunes with clarity and confidence. And weighing it at just 0.65 pounds and fitting in the size of your hand, it's a perfect pocket companion for travelling with a soundtrack.

Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack: was $49 now $39 at Best Buy We gave this the best portable charger for iPhone spot in our best power banks guide. Why? Because it utilizes the phone's MagSafe technology, comes with an extra USB-C port to charge other gadgets at the same time, and fits incredibly snugly and compactly into your luggage and onto your phone. It's everything you want from a travel charger to make sure you're always connected.

Tile 4-Pack Mate: was $79 now $55 at tile.com Working with both iOS and Android, Tile's safety trackers will, like Apple AirTag, keep track of your items and you. With a phenomenal 3-year battery life, 350ft range, and an SOS button, it's a wonderful companion for your spring break trip. Plus, for just $55 you get four Tile Mate's to use, which is $13.75 per Tile. An epic deal and one I'd seriously suggest looking into.

Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $129 at Target When you're travelling in noisy airports and aboard busy planes, trains, or buses, what you really want your wireless earbuds to achieve is noise cancellation — and that's where these Beats Studio Buds + step in. With the charging case, you'll get 36 hours of use, so you can do all your travelling with music in your ears. Plus, spatial audio will make sure you're staying safe while keeping aware of your surroundings.

GoPro HERO Action Camera: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy If you want to document your trip and make a saving, then the GoPro HERO is a pocket-sized, high-quality camera that'll capture everything in 4K. It's 35% less volume and 44% less mass than its counterpart the HERO 12, hence why I'm recommending it. Plus, it's built to endure a busy trip, so whatever fun you're having, the GoPro can ride alongside you.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch: was $249 now $189 at Walmart If you've not already got yourself a smartwatch, investing in one for your trip might be just what you need. This superb offering from Garmin will last up to 11 days, keep you on the grid with GPS, and monitor all kinds of health data from sleep score to hydration to energy levels. That way you can keep yourself in check to make sure you're not running down your body battery to trip-ruining status.