Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs just leaked on Geekbench — here’s what we know

News
By Josh Render
published

The next Galaxy Z Flip steps out of the shadows

Galaxy Z Flip 6 2nd render
(Image credit: SmartPrix & @OnLeaks)

A new benchmark listing has reportedly confirmed several of the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s rumored specifications, plus a score that puts it far ahead of its predecessor.

The results have been listed on Geekbench's official site and list the device as the SM-F741U. While it does not specifically state this is the Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's very similar to the model numbers of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and previous Z Flips, which are all formatted as SM-F7x1. This similarity is enough to reasonably assume that the model number relates to the next generation in the Z Flip family.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Geekbench Vulcan Scores
Row 0 - Cell 0 Vulkan Score
Galaxy Z Flip 6 (alleged)15,050
Galaxy Z Flip 57,626
Galaxy S24 Ultra 15,715

According to the listing, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs Android 14, which is to be expected for a 2024 flagship Android phone. While the listing does not confirm the phone's chip, it likely has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the Galaxy S24 series. The Vulkan GPU test score at the top of the listing is the main focus, and we see that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 scored 15,050. This score is a considerable improvement over the 7,626 scored by the prior Galaxy Z Flip 5. The score even comes close to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 15,715. 

SM-F741U Geekbench Specs

(Image credit: Geekbench)

One thing to note is the phone in the listing only has 8GB of RAM, the same as its predecessor. This is surprising as we had heard rumors Samsung aimed to boost the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to 12GB. However, it's possible Samsung could still offer 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and we've only seen the test result for the lower-spec model.

The rumor mill for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has suggested a few other things about the next smaller Samsung foldable. One of the more concerning is that Samsung may make it the first in the foldable line to use different chips for different locations. This would likely be the same as the Galaxy S24 series, which launched in certain markets with the Exynos 2400 chip, and in others with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While the Exynos was a decent chip, testing shows it falls behind the Snapdragon in terms of performance. On the plus side, we have heard that Samsung could be upping the battery to 4,000 mAh over the prior models' 3,700 mAh.

This post has given us a reasonably good idea of what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be able to do in concept, but Geekbench levels don't tell the whole story. We will only know how the phone functions when we have a chance to try it ourselves. The official reveal was originally expected to occur in August, but it could happen on July 10 to coincide with the next Olympic games

In the meantime, you can check out our hubs for both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get all the news and rumors on Samsung's next generation of foldable phones. 

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 