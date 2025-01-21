Last chance! Save up to $1,250 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

We're just hours away from one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. I'm talking about Galaxy Unpacked 2025, where it's expected Samsung will debut its new Galaxy S25 phones. The event starts January 22nd at 1 p.m. (ET), but you don't have to wait till then to preorder.

Ending today, you can reserve the latest Galaxy device(s) and get up to $1,250 in savings. To reserve this deal, just sign up at Samsung's website using your name and e-mail. You'll instantly get a $50 Samsung credit toward a Samsung device once preorders start. Additionally, Samsung is promising a $300 instant credit when you reserve and preorder a device announced on January 22. Plus, trading in your current device can fetch up to $900 in credit (depending on your device's condition). You'll also be entered in a drawing for a $5,000 Samsung gift card.

Galaxy S preorders: Save up to $1,250 @ Samsung

Register to pre-order any device announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 by January 22, and you can get a $50 credit toward the new Galaxy device. There's also an instant $300 credit when you reserve and pre-order a device, plus up to $900 in credit available for trading in your current device.

Samsung will likely debut three new phones during its event. That includes the standard S25 along with a Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Ultra should be the premium model in Samsung's lineup, potentially seeing the most substantial camera changes. Rumors suggest it'll get a higher-resolution ultrawide camera along with an improved telephoto lens with a variable aperture for smoother zooms. There's a good chance we may see other devices as well, such as a Galaxy S25 Slim and a Galaxy Ring 2 preview.

While it's likely we'll see preorder deals after the devices are announced, few of those deals will match Samsung's reserve deal. So even if you're remotely interested in Samsung's new devices, I would recommend signing up today before Samsung's reserve deal expires.