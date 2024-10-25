My favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe charger folds up like a hockey puck — and it’s 66% off right now at Amazon

My colleagues in the office and I have a serious problem. We absolutely love trying out the best MagSafe chargers mainly for the fact that they offer a ton of utility, while also intelligently designed for space savings. For a limited time, Amazon has one of my favorite MagSafe chargers for 66% off its price — and it’s one of the accessories I make sure to bring with me everyday to work.

The Lisen 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charger usually sells for $89.99, but the discount Amazon’s giving it right now would make anyone believe it’s a Black Friday deal. That’s because it has a total discount of 66% off, which makes its total cost under $30 at checkout. Amazon Prime members can snag this incredible deal right now by checking off the $10 off clippable coupon on the product’s listing page.

Lowest Price Ever Lisen 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charger: was $89 now $29.99 @ Amazon

The Lisen 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charger is my new favorite travel accessory because of its compact design, ability to charge up to 3 gadgets simultaneously, and it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.

Lisen is one of those accessory makers that has been pretty aggressive with its release schedule. Not only do I love the design of the Lisen 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charger, which looks sort of like a hockey puck when it’s folded up, but it’s very similar to the Twelve South Butterfly that I reviewed earlier this year. Unlike that one, however, Lisen’s charger can accommodate up to three gadgets simultaneously, plus it’s much more affordable.

Its puck shaped design allows me to easily stow it away in my backpack, while a single USB cable is all that’s needed to deliver power to all three charging pads — for my iPhone, AirPods, and the Apple Watch. And if you’re wondering, it does come included with a USB-C cable and a 30W charger. Most other deals on 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers I’ve seen often don’t come with power adapters, so having it here means it’s one less thing you have to buy in addition to this.

Since it’s a Qi2 certified charger, too, I can also use it to charge the best Android phones and some of the best wireless earbuds. There’s just a ton of utility in this charger, which also helps that the Apple Watch charger tucks onto the underside of one of the charging pads — rather than being a separate piece.