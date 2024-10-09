I’ve spent 2 months with the Motorola Razr+ 2024 and it’s my favorite flip foldable phone of the year — lowest price ever on Amazon now

You only really get to know a phone once you’ve been using it for an extended period of time. It’s been over 2 months since I’ve been using the Motorola Razr+ 2024 and it’s still my favorite foldable phone. Since then, I’ve come to appreciate what the Razr offers over rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which makes it one of the best foldable phones around.

Best of all, it’s down to its all-time lowest price on Amazon during October Prime Day. If you take a look on CamelCamelCamel , a site that tracks the price history of Amazon products, its current cost of $759 is the lowest it’s been since it was released back in July. There have been a few sales during that span that put the phone at roughly $900, but the 24% off discount it has right now for Prime Day makes it the lowest it’s been since its debut.

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is a top-notch foldable that crams a lot of features into a phone that folds into a compact design. By no means it’s perfect, but the amount of good things going for it outweighs the cons. Here’s everything I like and don’t like about the Motorola Razr+ 2024.

Motorola Razr+ 2024: was $999 now $759 @ Amazon

My favorite flip style foldable phone is down to its all-time lowest price on Amazon for Prime Day! The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is a stylish phone packed with all-day battery life, a larger outer screen, snappy performance, and it has the brightest screen in any foldable phone I've tested.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Motorola Razr+ and Razr 2024 Hands On! MAJOR Upgrades Incoming - YouTube Watch On

Motorola Razr+ 2024 long-term review: What I like

Stylish design

(Image credit: Future)

Although it’s technically not a new design, the Motorola Razr+ 2024 still has one of the most stylish designs in any phone around. With the red version in particular, I really love how the polished metal frame contrasts nicely against the soft touch vegan leather back. And true to its name, it’s unbelievably thin and light — without coming off as fragile with its construction. Plus, its IPX8 rating means I’ve been able to use it confidently while it’s raining outside.

Brightest screen in a foldable phone

(Image credit: Future)

Opening up the phone reveals its 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display, which is plenty detailed and vibrant. But what makes it much more satisfying is that it’s the brightest screen in a foldable that I’ve seen with a peak brightness output of 2,158 nits. That’s double the brightness of its predecessor and its closest rival in the Galaxy Z Flip 6, allowing me to see everything on screen even when it’s super bright outside.

Improved always-on display

(Image credit: Future)

I really enjoy StandBy Mode with my iPhone, but the Motorola Razr+ 2024 has something similar with its always-on display. Sinc Flex Mode allows me to manipulate the Razr+ 2024 in all sorts of ways, I like using it as a handy deskside clock when I’m at work — which lets me use it as a digital picture frame to scroll through photos I’ve taken.

Helpful outer screen with full apps support

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola upped the outer screen to an even larger 4-inch pOLED. It pretty much dominates the entire outside of the phone with even more widgets for me to choose from. But what makes it better than any other flip style phone is that I can continue to run full apps without having to install a third-party app. I’ve found it helps for simple things like scrolling through my social media feeds and even watching videos on YouTube.

Battery life endurance

(Image credit: Future)

Just by looking at the phone’s svelte design, I bet you wouldn’t think a flip phone like this would be big on battery life — but it is. Motorola upgraded the battery to a 4,000 mAh one, which impressively gives me all-day battery life. In Tom’s Guide’s battery benchmark test, it reaches a time of 14 hours and 37 minutes, which is top amongst the best foldable phones we’ve tested. If that’s not enough, I also love the 40W TurboCharging that gets it up to 48% capacity in 30 minutes of charging.

Motorola Razr+ 2024 long-term review: What I don't like

I really miss the ultrawide camera

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola changed up the camera arrangement with the Razr+ 2024 by ditching the ultrawide camera for a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. I know how telephoto cameras are valuable in getting me closer to my subjects, but I would rather want something more substantial than 2x zoom.

In fact, I would rather have an ultrawide camera because it’s much more helpful when I’m vlogging or capturing videos of myself with the outer display. The 50MP main camera can take impressive shots at full resolution, and I find that it can produce just as good shots when photos are cropped to match the telephoto camera’s 2x zoom.

Still waiting on Moto AI features

(Image credit: Future)

It’s been more than two months and the Razr+ 2024 still doesn’t have the Moto AI features that the company teased with its announcement. Even though the amount of AI features coming to the Razr+ 2024 pale in comparison to what other phones offer, like Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence, I hope Motorola pushes out an update soon to give the software a much-needed boost with features like Magic Canvas, Style Sync, Catch Me Up, and the Pixel Screenshot-esque feature of Remember This.

Vegan leather fades

(Image credit: Future)

Right before bedtime, I frequently place my Motorola Razr+ 2024 on my wireless charger. However, what I’ve found through the two months I’ve spent using it is that the textured pattern of the vegan leather cover has faded. Initially I could feel the textured pattern in my hand, but it has all since faded — probably due to the heat coming from charging it wirelessly. Now it’s just a smooth soft touch finish

Motorola Razr+ 2024 long-term review: Bottom line

(Image credit: Future)

Thankfully there are still more pros than cons with the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. Given how it's down to its all-time lowest price right now, I think it's worth getting because of how incredibly versatile it is. As a content creator, the combination of its outer screen and rear cameras allow me to get the best possible results, so that I'm able to see myself while I'm on video.

If that's not enough, it's a productivity workhorse as well with split-screen mode that allows me to run two apps simultaneously. There's also enough gas in the tank to handle the most demanding days, too. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has some great qualities about it, there's still not enough to take me away from the Razr Plus 2024.