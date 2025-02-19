iOS 18.3 lets you restart your iPhone from the Control Center — here’s how to do it

It’s now really easy to restart your iPhone. A function to turn off the handset has been added to the Control Center and it has made restarting much less clumsy, not to mention just a tad more obvious, particularly for newcomers.

The previous method — and the one you still need if you don’t install iOS 18.3 or later — required you to press and hold one of the volume buttons and the side button at the same time to reach the power down screen.

But while that still works (and your muscle memory may continue to take you down that path), this new method is simpler and you’re less likely to drop the iPhone in the process. So, let’s check out how to restart your iPhone from the Control Center in iOS 18.3.

1. Swipe down (Image: © Future) You need to access the Control Center on your iPhone, so swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen.

2. Tap and hold power (Image: © Future) Now, tap and hold the power button which you can see in the top-right corner for a couple of seconds.

3. Slide off (Image: © Future) A familiar slider will appear — just swipe right over the slider and the power to your iPhone will be cut.

4. Power up (Image: © Future) To turn it back on, you just need to press and hold the physical side button.

And there you go. You now know how to restart your iPhone from the Control Center. But before you go, there are other things you can do. You can learn how to customize your iPhone’s Control Center in iOS 18 , or discover how to resize Control Center widgets . You can also find out how to disable Control Center on a locked iPhone .