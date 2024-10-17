I tested this iPhone Creator Kit with 5 MagSafe accessories in one — here's my verdict

The huge amount of MagSafe accessories available is one of the ultimate reasons for owning one of the best iPhone 16 Pro cases right now. I've personally used an array of MagSafe-compatible charging stands, cases and wallets over the years and really miss the feature whenever I switch to an Android phone. So when casemaker Moft sent me its "Creator Kit" to test, it kickstarted an internal conversation over whether I wanted a ready-made solution or to cherry pick my phone accessories as needed.

The promise is to turn your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro into an all-singing, all-dancing productivity machine with various snappable MagSafe accessories. The kit will set you back $149 at Amazon and consists of a case, lanyard, wallet, tripod and notebook.

With the exception of the lanyard, I use all of those things individually during my regular workday. I never let my phone go naked, keep my office keycard in a small wallet, have a MagSafe tripod (also made by Moft) in my bag and (because I'm old) usually have a notebook and pen on hand.

Moft Creator Kit: $149 @ Amazon

Moft's all-in-one accessory kit is aimed squarely at content creators using MagSafe-compatible iPhone models. This kit is the iPhone 15 version which comprises a Tripod Stand, a 2-in-1 Phone Stand and Wallet, a compatible Snap Case and lanyard.

The question is, would I swap all of these individual accessories to go all-in on Moft? If I want to save money, the answer is a pretty easy one. Apple's own silicone/clear cases will cost me $49, the company's FineWoven wallet is $59 and since Apple doesn't offer a tripod, picking up Moft's one by itself would be another $39. That's $147 before I've splashed $12 on a pack of three Field Notes memo books — which takes me to $159 without a lanyard in sight.

So while I'd save money with this bundle, I'm still not sure I'd commit to picking up the Creator Kit and here's why: the whole isn't greater than the sum of its parts. While you can use one Moft accessory on top of another, it's not an elegant solution and means you have a tower on the back of your phone. So you're left making the decision between having a notepad, wallet or tripod on the back of your device.

And while I'm usually a huge fan of modularity on phones (anyone remember Moto Mods?) in this case, the only real winners for me from the kit are the case itself and the snap-on wallet. I don't need the lanyard; the notepad is too small to use effectively; and the tripod only really comes in useful for photography, which I'm not doing that often.

That being said, there's something extremely satisfying about having an entire MagSafe set-up from the same brand with the same colorway. In this case, it's a kind of porcelain, off-white color that I actually really like. For those who want uniformity in their everyday carry, the Creator Kit caters nicely to that.

I started out by mentioning the price, and that may be a concern for some. However, Moft is known for dabbling in Black Friday and, in some cases, can offer anything up to $60 off on some of its products. These discounts aren't usually limited to the United States, either. So while it's not a certainty the Creator Kit will see a discount, it is a possibility and would make this a much more tempting prospect for iPhone users.