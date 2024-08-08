iOS 17.6.1 just released with urgent bug fixes — download now

If you haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 17.6.1 yet, you should definitely do it as soon as possible.

Originally reported by Apple Insider, Apple has released its latest patch for iPhone 17.6 before the upcoming release of iOS 18 and it includes "important bug fixes" At least one fix focuses on the recent issue that prevents users from enabling or disabling Advanced Data Protection. So this is a big one you'll want to address.

These kinds of updates tend to focus on solving issues in the software, rather than bringing a host of new features. When iOS 17.6 was released it had over 35 critical security fixes for users, as well as fixes for issues with the Kernal for the iOS operating system and certain issues with WebKit.

(Image credit: Future)

In the past Apple was considered free from most trojans and viruses, at least compared to Android and Windows. However, recently there have been several security breaches that have caused Apple to push out updates. For instance, it was recently revealed that a new Cuckoo Max OS can take over Macs and steal passwords. Meanwhile, the first trojan was found for iOS earlier this year, which used stolen facial data to break into bank accounts.

It is hard to get excited about a new minor update for iOS 17 when iOS 18 is just around the corner. While there has been some bad news regarding the delayed release of Apple Intelligence, there are still some great features coming with the new update. For instance, you'll be able to take a break from closing your move ring with Apple Fitness and the ability to create custom routes in Apple Maps.

As always, we recommend updating to the latest iOS as soon as possible to protect your devices from the majority of threats. There is no doubt that criminals are getting more advanced, especially when it comes to stealing our data so it is important to take as many steps as you can to protect yourself.

For more advice on security please check our list of the best anti-virus software, as well as the best VPN service to help you keep your devices and data secure.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors