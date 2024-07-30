Update to iOS 17.6 immediately — Apple fixes 35 urgent security flaws

For those who haven't started dabbling with the iOS 18 public beta, Apple has released iOS 17.6 with 35 critical security fixes that'll help keep your phone secure from hackers and other malicious sorts. If you typically hold off on updating your phone for whatever reason, you'll want to make sure that iOS 17.6 is something you install right away.

The software update fixes issues with the Kernel for the iOS operating system. It also solves some problems with WebKit. Apple didn't dive too heavily into specifics, as it wants users to be able to update before the hacking world at large knows all of the exploits. Once everything gets out, it'll be easier for hackers to take advantage of these exploits, which is especially concerning for the Kernel bug.

Apple did offer some information about the exploits, so we at least know what's fixed. First, in the Kernal, the bugs are tracked as CVE-2024-27863 and CVE-2024-40788. The first could let an attacker determine the Kernel memory layout, and the second could enable a hacker to cause an unexpected system shutdown. Neither outcome sounds good, especially when you can avoid them with a simple update.

Another notable fix comes to Siri, as an attacker with physical access to the phone could use Apple's personal assistant to access sensitive user data. Shortcuts received a few similar fixes, and an attack could use them to get around security and access sensitive user data.

As mentioned, there are 35 total fixes outlined on Apple's iOS 17.6 support page, so if you're curious about what kinds of issues were running around in your phone before the update, it'll break it all down for you. It's worth noting that there's no evidence that any of these exploits are being used in the wild, but it's only a matter of time.

The iPhone is already near the top of our best phone list, and this extra layer of security offered by iOS 17.6 is just icing on the cake. And if you're unsure how to update your iPhone, read our guide.

More from Tom's Guide