Google's $1,799 Pixel 9 Pro Fold won't wirelessly charge from the Pixel Stand 2 — here's why

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is not able to pull power from Google's own popular wireless charger, due to the placement of the charging coil.

Qi wireless charging has been a part of the Pixel series since the release of the Google Pixel 3. Later, Google released the Pixel Stand series including the Pixel Stand 2 last year, which can enable wireless charging speeds of up to 23W for everything from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9, although these phones will only manage to draw 15W of power. However, it seems that the Fold series has a real issue with wireless charging.

The original Google Pixel Fold struggled to draw 7.5W of power from wireless charging, which was an issue, but the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold has it even worse. According to the Google Support page, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't even compatible with the second-gen Pixel Stand thanks to the placement of the charging coil.

The issue is the placement of the charging coil is slightly off-center compared to other Pixel devices. This means that, when you place the phone on the stand, it can't align the coils. This is also an issue If you want to use another wireless charger, although Google recommends moving the phone around until it syncs. While it is unclear why the coil is off-center, it will certainly be an annoyance for anyone who bought the latest generation of Pixel stand.

While it might not have wireless charging down perfectly, there is plenty to be excited about with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. During our recent hands-on we praised the size and brightness of the screen. We also loved the new AI features, including Pixel Studio and Add Me. However, the battery was disappointing and the cameras weren't as good as the Pixel 9 Pro.

The placement of the coil is odd, and there doesn't seem to be a reason for it, however, it likely isn't a design fault due to it appearing on every phone. It could mean that Google plans to release a new, compatible, Pixel stand at some point so only time will tell.

For more information on Google's upcoming devices check out our breakdown of the recent Made By Google Event.

