Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors just revealed in new leak — here's your options

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date on the horizon, there's been much speculation about whether a refreshed color scheme is in the works. Now we've got our first look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra's rumored colorways, thanks to a leaked set of spare parts for Samsung's upcoming flagship.

As shared by SamMobile, images of the physical SIM card trays for the phone show off four different color options: black, dark blue, gold, and silver. In keeping with Samsung's typical naming conventions, media outlets are calling Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

This differs slightly from what we heard from noted leaker Ice Universe in October, who claimed the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be offered in black, green, blue, and titanium. However, it's possible that we could see some of these colors end up as online exclusives, like the Titanium Jade Green and Titanium Pink Gold, which were previously rumored. Or Samsung could continue its tradition of only releasing specific colorways in select markets. For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow, with the phone maker offering the last three exclusively via the Samsung Store.

The rumor mill has been steadily chugging along, giving us a pretty good idea about what to expect when the Galaxy S25 rolls out, likely sometime in January. Some of the expected upgrades for Samsung's next-gen flagships include a more rounded design, a larger display with slimmer bezels, improved performance powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and possible satellite connectivity for emergency messaging.

If history proves right, Samsung will launch new Galaxy S models in January, as it has done for the past few years. In the meantime, you can find all the latest news and rumors to chew over at our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs.

