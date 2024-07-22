Google’s emergency satellite system could officially be called Pixel Satellite SOS — and it may be free for 2 years

We’ve heard rumors and reports about Google adding satellite connectivity to Android 15 and Pixel phones, but there’s always been one big question lingering in our minds — how much is this going to cost? Well the good news is that, like Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, it should be free. The bad news is that it probably won’t stay that way forever.

Android Authority uncovered potential details about the Pixel Satellite SOS feature during a breakdown of Android 15 beta 4 — which was released last week. Strings uncovered in the beta reveal the Pixel Satellite SOS name and the fact this service should be free to use for two years.

While the site notes that there’s a chance this text is just a placeholder, it makes sense that Google would go this way. Pixel Satellite SOS is a simple and self-explanatory name that shows what the feature does. Offering the feature free for the first two years also matches what Apple is offering for Emergency SOS via Satellite.

I’d wager Google would offer a similar price tag to Apple’s satellite messaging service, but that will rely on Apple actually telling people how much they’ll have to pay after that 2 year free trial is over. There’s still a chance Apple could extend the free period again, as it did during the iPhone 15 launch last year. But we may find out some of the first price details during the iPhone 16 launch at the Apple September event.

Considering Apple’s satellite service has made headlines for helping people in need. So the fact that it is coming to more smartphones is definitely a good thing — even if the Android version is initially exclusive to Pixels. We have heard about satellite support coming to Android 15, but since it relies on specialist hardware that’s all down to the people actually making the phone.

Text also suggests that some Pixel phones will be “updated” to support satellite communication. However this doesn’t seem likely since, as far as we know, older Pixel phones don’t include the right hardware. However, as Android Authority notes, this could also mean that the feature will actually debut on the Pixel 9 as a software update in a future Pixel Feature Drop, rather than running straight out of the box.

We’ll presumably find out more on August 13 at the Made by Google event — which is where we’ll hear more about the Pixel 9 series.

