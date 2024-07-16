OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024: How to watch live for today's Nord 4, Watch 2R and Pad 2 reveal

If you’re a fan of OnePlus’ affordable but powerful products, then today is a big day. The company’s Summer Launch Event kicks off later in Milan, Italy and OnePlus is expected to show at least four products it has trailed in advance, including the Nord 4 smartphone.

Want to watch it as it happens, rather than reading all about it later? Here’s how to watch the OnePlus Summer Launch Event.

When is the OnePlus Summer Launch Event?

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event is just hours away!

Metal AF*#OnePlusNordBuds3Pro #OnePlusWatch2R*Aluminum Form on the #OnePlusNord4 and #OnePlusPad2

Hosted in Milan, Italy, the event kicks off at 3 p.m local time, which means an early start for Americans. It’s 6 a.m PDT or 9 a.m EDT.

For those watching in the U.K., it’s a more socially acceptable 2 p.m BST start.

How to watch the OnePlus Summer Launch Event online

Thankfully, you don’t have to live locally to watch. Like all the big tech brands, OnePlus is livestreaming the event online, letting fans watch along in real time.

We've included the YouTube video below, so you can watch right here.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer, you can watch it on YouTube, the OnePlus X channel or the OnePlus website.

What to expect from the OnePlus Summer Launch Event

As mentioned in the introduction, OnePlus has already trailed four products that will be shown off. That’s not unusual: while the likes of Samsung and Apple are in a losing battle with leakers ahead of big events, OnePlus prefers to build hype for its upcoming products with teasers aplenty.

The main event will be the OnePlus Nord 4, the latest in the company’s line of mid-range smartphones. The aluminum build that’s been trailed certainly looks premium, though metal builds have gone a little out of fashion in recent years, thanks to problems with cellular reception. OnePlus claims this won’t be an issue with its latest handset due to a clever redesign of the antennas.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal / X)

Then there’s the OnePlus Pad 2, which should be exciting given how great we found the original OnePlus Pad to be. It’s tipped for a price rise, but with the specs to match: a larger 12.1-inch display, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powering things.

Next up is the OnePlus Watch 2R, a twist on the surprisingly good OnePlus Watch 2. Leaked specs from the reliable Ishan Agarwal point to a wearable that’s almost identical, barring reduced water resistance and a lighter weight, so perhaps it’s made from a different material?

Exclusive: Full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2R!- Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset- 1.43" AMOLED, up to 1,000-nits in HBM- Lighter chassis- 2.5 ATM, IP68- 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM- Up to 100 hrs battery life & VOOC charging- Dual frequency GPS- 100+ sports modes-… pic.twitter.com/geTriLyLGeJuly 9, 2024

Finally, there’s the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro. These will apparently offer 49dB on noise cancellation, a frequency range of up to 4,000Hz and 12.4mm drivers.

With four products already unveiled in advance, it’s unlikely there will be any surprises, but the company could still have something up its sleeve. With a past leftfield Pac-Man tie-in, you can never rule out the unexpected with OnePlus…