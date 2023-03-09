7 best new to Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this month

A funny thing happened this month: I saw the schedule of new movies on Amazon Prime Video, and my mouth dropped. I'm not going to say that I don't expect Amazon to stream some of the best movies in recent memory — but when I look through the Prime Video app, I often see the best movies being ones you have to pay to watch on demand.

March's batch is not like that. This month, Prime Video is gaining three of my favorite films of 2022, and I take that list seriously. Of the 55 films released in 2022 I saw, Prime Video is gaining three of the top seven titles.

One's my favorite action movie of the last year, and the second is a mysterious film about the supernatural. As for the third? I haven't laughed as much or as hard at any movie since. On top of that, Prime Video is adding one of my favorite weird movies of all time, and the boxing movie that made me care about boxing movies.

Each, in its own right, is a contender for the best movies on Prime Video list (even if they don't all make it there).

Creed (2015)

Arriving on Prime Video alongside its sequel Creed II, and the Rocky movies that came before it, the first Creed felt like a triumphant twist on a classic. Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) is the son of the late boxing legend Apollo Creed, and his life hasn't been easy. Fortunately, he comes across his father's old boxing rival, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), who he convinces to bring him into the sport that made his father an icon.

Unwilling to be defined by his fathers' legacy of dying in the ring, Donnie is trying to write his own future. One of director Ryan Coogler's most electric works, Creed works because Jordan has all the promise in the world — and Stallone delivers one of his best performances ever.

Returned to Prime Video on: March 1, 2023

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris

Director: Gregory Jacobs

Lost in Translation (2003)

Bob (Murray), an aging movie star, has turned to product promotion for his new career, and he's back in Tokyo to promote Suntory whisky. Charlotte (Johansson) is also in town, but only to accompany her husband John (Ribisi) — a celebrity photographer. And while Bob and Charlotte both feel lost in the world, finding each they find each other, a needed friendship blossoms.

A mix of comedy and melancholy, Life in Translation was director Sofia Coppola's second film after The Virgin Suicides (also now on Prime Video), and was an instant critical darling. Murray and Johansson shared the applause from the critics, who said the relative-newcomer kept up with the pro fantastically. Some, though, argue that the Japanese people are relentlessly othered, and exist as caricatures to serve a greater purpose.

I remember seeing Lost in Translation back when I was in college, and it struck a chord with me, as nobody feels more adrift than your average 20-something. I'm looking forward to revisiting Lost in Translation on Prime Video, though I'm already prepared for Coppola's version of Tokyo's locals to not have aged well at all.

Returned to Netflix on: March 1, 2023

Genre: Comedic drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Farris

Director: Sofia Coppola

Being John Malkovich (1999)

One of the oddest films I can remember — one I saw when I was too young to truly understand it, at that — Being John Malkovich is exactly what its title suggests. Craig (Cusack) is a failed puppeteer who falls down one of life's rabbit holes and into an office job that exists on a floor between the 7th and 8th floors.

There, he finds a hole into the mind of famed actor John Malkovich. Craig's wife Lotte (Diaz) also wanders down the same hallway, and it awakens something intense inside of her. I can't really say more without spoiling it, but director Spike Jonze and writer Charlie Kaufman made a truly singular project, and one I can't wait to revisit.

Praised for the excellent performances from its ensemble cast, its surprise-filled script and sheer inventiveness, Being John Malkovich is a movie you should watch if you think you love weird movies.

Returned to Netflix on: March 1, 2023

Genre: Comedic drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: John Malkovich, John Cusack, Catherine Keener, Cameron Diaz

Director: Spike Jonze

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Again, a classic I am excited to revisit. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was the movie that let some know that Guy Ritchie's follow-up movie Snatch would be one to definitely watch for.

A case of too many criminals with not enough brain cells between them, 'Lock, Stock' gets tricky for those involved thanks to a game of poker that created a huge debt. If you haven't seen it yet, watch it right now to see a young Jason Statham as 'Bacon,' in his very first role.

A delightful crime movie filled with action and argument, 'Lock, Stock' may require you to look up some British slang online, but it's a hoot nontheless.

Returned to Netflix on: March 1, 2023

Genre: Comedic action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Stars: Nick Moran, Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Jason Statham, Steven Mackintosh, Vinnie Jones

Director: Guy Ritchie

Jackass Forever (2022)

So, here's the thing. Some people will see the word "Jackass," and keep scrolling past this entry. That's fine, and it's also their loss. Jackass Forever earned a special place in my twisted heart when I saw it in theaters because I pretty much didn't stop laughing from the big reveal in the chaotic opening scene.

Vulgar to a point where some will question my taste, Jackass Forever is filled with some of the most memorable stunts I've ever seen. A few favorite parts of the film include the increasing amounts of pain inflicted upon "Danger" Ehren, the lights-out scene and the marching band incident.

Genre: Stunt comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stars: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, "Danger" Ehren McGhehey, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Coming to Amazon Prime Video: Tomorrow (March 10)

Nope (2022)

For some people, "Nope" is the best word for how they handle horror films. Actor/director Jordan Peele has possibly changed that for some, with his trio of films (Get Out, Us and Nope), which is a part of the "elevated horror" movement. This time, we follow Otis Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer), or as they call each other, "OJ" and "Em," siblings who inherited Hollywood Haywood Horses from their late father.

And while keeping the family business afloat isn't going that well, they have bigger things to worry about. Things above their head. Nope features a great slow-burn start that brings the action from a simmer to a boil, and will have you white-knuckling your couch by the end. Speaking of which...

Genre: Horror

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira

Arriving on Prime Video starting: March 21

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Yes, anyone who signed up to Paramount Plus in December for Top Gun: Maverick could have waited a few more months to get it with their Prime membership. Since 'Maverick' was a box office smash hit, I probably don't need to do a whole lot to explain the plot, but here's the quick rundown. The new class of TOPGUN fighter pilot graduates is being prepped for an impossible mission, and they need guidance and training from Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) to get ready.

The extra twist in the story is that one cadet is Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Mitchell's late wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw.

Phenomenal stunt-work, which delivered some of the best action scenes of 2022 (sorry James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is a 'meh'), combined with a storyline that actually makes you feel things (sorry, original Top Gun: you're just a soundtrack), Top Gun: Maverick was my biggest surprise of 2022.

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stars: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on: March 24th, 2023