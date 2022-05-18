Yellowstone prequel 1932 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren: Everything we know so far

The Yellowstone Cinematic Universe (YCU) is expanding again — and bringing in two A-list movie stars. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the Yellowstone prequel 1932, which will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Taylor Sheridan's new series will feature another generation of the Dutton family, who own the massive ranch overseen by Kevin Costner's John Dutton in the present day.

1932 will "explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

It follows in the footsteps of the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which introduced the ranch's founders, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and wife Margaret (Faith Hill).

Executive producer David Glasser told The Hollywood Reporter that 1932 was "always intended to be the second season" of an anthology-like prequel series.

1932 will premiere on Paramount Plus in December 2022. That tracks with the 1883, which also made a December debut.

Paramount Plus hasn't revealed how many episodes will form the first (and perhaps only) season. 1883 consisted of 10 episodes. If 1932 follows suit, it will air a finale in February 2023.

1932 cast

The cast of 1932 will be headlined by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Fun fact: Ford and Mirren previously starred together in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast.

Ford is a cinematic icon and a leading man for the past five decades. He's appeared in some of the biggest movie franchises, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

Dame Mirren is the only performer to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting in both the United States and the United Kingdom for her performances in The Queen, Prime Suspect and The Audience. She recently received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

No details have been released about Mirren or Ford's characters in 1932. Ford might play the first John Dutton, son of James and grandfather to Costner's generation. However, the 79-year-old actor is more than two decades older than John would be in that year (about 54).

Then again, life was hard back then — even more so for ranchers in the still-Wild West. Ford could be believable as a beat-down John Dutton, with Mirren as the Dutton matriarch.

More casting news is expected, so stay tuned.

1932 and other Yellowstone spinoffs

When it premieres, 1932 will be the second Yellowstone spinoff to air. It follows 1883, which told the story of the first generation of Duttons.

1883 wrapped up its story in the February 2022 finale, though Paramount Plus has ordered more episodes. They seem to be forming the spinoff 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, with David Oyelowo as the famous lawman who was the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River (and the inspiration for the Lone Ranger).

Another announced spinoff, 6666, is set on the famed Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. According to the official synopsis, "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made."

In Yellowstone season 4, ranch hand Jimmy (Jefferson White) spent time at 6666. He returned to Montana with fiancee Emily (Kathryn Kelly). However, the two characters are expected to anchor the spinoff series.

Meanwhile, the flagship of the YCU is still going strong. Season 4 notched record ratings and Yellowstone season 5 recently started production.