Where to buy PPE online: These retailers still have stock

COVID-19 is rapidly spreading throughout the United States, as the latest coronavirus map shows. Likewise, demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) is skyrocketing. If you're a healthcare worker wondering where to buy PPE — we've created a guide to online retailers that still have PPE in stock.
PPE is a term coined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The OSHA describes PPE as "equipment worn to minimize exposure to a variety of hazards." Examples include gloves, foot and eye protection, protective hearing devices (earplugs), boots, and goggles.
Healthcare professionals — many of whom are exposed to the virus for hours on end — must use PPE to reduce their chance of being infected. N95 respirators, face masks, isolation gowns, and eye protection are just a few of the PPE that are in high demand and low in stock across the country. The list below isn't guaranteed to protect you from COVID-19, these are simply PPE that healthcare workers — or people taking care of potentially sick family members — can use to protect themselves.
When making purchases, remember that healthcare workers' needs should take precedence (i.e. only buy what you truly need). Alternatively, you could buy PPE to donate your local hospital or first responders.
For the rest of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers suggestions like repeatedly washing your hands and disinfecting frequently used household surfaces. At the time of this writing, the CDC and the World Health Organization are still debating whether to recommend healthy citizens wear masks to prevent being infected.
Where to buy PPE
Many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.
