What to watch on Netflix Top 10: Most popular shows May 25

Can't figure out what to watch on Netflix? The Netflix Top 10 list (published in the app itself) reveals the most popular shows that everyone is watching on the streaming service, giving you recommendations based on what others are trying.

Today, May 25, the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 belongs to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's return to his zombie movie origins. It's a mash-up, too, since it's also a heist flick set in Las Vegas. Coming in second is Who Killed Sara? season 2, the Mexican mystery drama following a wrongfully-convicted man's quest to find out answers about his sister's death.

And continuing its streak on the Netflix Top 10 is Cocomelon, the lovable preschool kids show.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the Netflix Top 10 list on May 25.

1. Army of the Dead

Previous rank: New

Details: Movie (2 hrs 29 min), rated R

What it’s about: Set after a zombie outbreak leaves Las Vegas abandoned and ruined, Army of the Dead follows former war hero Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) who is hired by a casino boss to carry out a heist on his own business and retrieve $200 million sitting in the vault. Scott assembles a ragtag team of specialists, including the surprise addition of his daughter.

Who’s in it: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt.

For people who like: Zombie movies and heist movies

Watch Army of the Dead on Netflix

2. Who Killed Sara?

Previous rank: 1

Details: Netflix Original, 2 seasons (18 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Alex Guzmán is an innocent man wrongfully accused and convicted to prison for killing his sister, Sara. When he's released, he sets about trying to discover what really happened to Sara. His vendetta targets Sara's boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano, the heir to his wealthy family business.

Who’s in it: Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones.

For people who like: Murder mysteries with a ton of twists.

Watch Who Killed Sara? on Netflix

3. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Previous rank: New

Details: Netflix Original, 3 seasons (26 episodes), rated TV-Y7

What it’s about: The third season of the animated Jurassic World spinoff series catches up to the events of Fallen Kingdom, as the kids of Camp Cretaceous continue to fight for survival on the overrun-island. A familiar face from the movies makes an appearance in the new wpidoes, which also set up events for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Who’s in it: Voices of Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez.

For people who like: Slightly scary, family-friendly monster adventures

Watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix

4. Cocomelon

(Image credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

Yesterday's rank: 7

Details: TV series, seasons 1-2 (6 episodes)

What it’s about: Netflix is streaming hour-long highlights of the popular YouTube channel for children ages 1-4. Cocomelon teaches the alphabet, numbers and other concepts through nursery rhymes, songs and sketches.

Who’s in it: Animated characters

For people who like: Learning letters and numbers

Watch Cocomelon on Netflix

5. Sabotage

Yesterday's rank: 6

Details: Movie (1 hr 49 min), rated R

What it’s about: The 2014 film from director David Ayer sees a DEA team commit a daring heist, stealing $10 million in drug money. But they soon find themselves being hunted down by the cartel.

Who’s in it: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington, Olivia Williams, Terrence Howard, Joe Manganiello, Joshua Holloway, and Mireille Enos.

For people who like: Heist movies with an action component

Watch Sabotage on Netflix

6. StartUp

Yesterday's rank: 5

Details: TV series, 3 seasons (30 episodes)

What it’s about: The Crackle original drama centers on GenCoin — think a fictional version of BitCoin — a controversial digital currency developed by three entrepreneurs using dirty money. They’re targeted by an FBI agent, who isn’t exactly on the up-and-up himself.

Who’s in it: Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino.

For people who like: Crime thrillers with a tech and financial flavors

Watch StartUp on Netflix

7. The Upshaws

Previous rank: 3

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season (10 episodes), rated TV-14

What it’s about: Co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks, The Upshaws centers on a working class Black family in Indiana. The dad, Bennie, owns a garage, while mom Regina corrals their three kids. The sitcom feels like a throwback to classic family shows, but populated by a Black cast.

Who’s in it: Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

For people who like: Family sitcoms with bumbling dads

Watch The Upshaws on Netflix

8. Jupiter’s Legacy

Previous rank: 4

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season (8 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Jupiter’s Legacy adapts Mark Millar’s comic books to tell the tale of the world’s first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. The show flashes between time periods, and in the present day, the first gen’s superpowered children are struggling to live up to the legacy of their extraordinary parents.

Who’s in it: Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter.

For people who like: Dark superhero dramas like Umbrella Academy

Watch Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix

9. The Woman in the Window

Previous rank: 2

Details: Movie (1 hr 40 min), rated R

What it’s about: An agoraphobic child psychologist finds herself peeping at the family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime.

Who’s in it: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

For people who like: Creepy, twist-filled psychological thrillers like The Girl on the Train

Watch The Woman in the Window on Netflix

10. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Yesterday's rank: 8

Details: Movie (1 hr 54 min), rated PG

What it’s about: Katie Mitchell, her parents, little brother and dog embark on a road trip before she starts film school for one last bonding experience. But a robot uprising by electronic devices forces the family into action mode to save the world. From the makers of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Who’s in it: Voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, and Conan O'Brien.

For people who like: Quirky, family-friendly animated movies

Watch The Mitchells vs the Machines on Netflix