Walmart Deals for Days: Best Prime Day alternative sales now

The Walmart Deals for Days event is now live with rollbacks on everything from 4K TVs to stainless steel espresso machines. As we've seen in the past, Walmart is taking on Amazon's Prime Day deals with a massive sales event of its own.

However, unlike Amazon's 48-hour sales extravaganza, Walmart Deals for Days starts today and will last through June 23. So what kind of Walmart deals can we expect from Amazon's biggest competitor? Here's a look at our favorite Walmart Deals for Days available right now.

Best Walmart Deals for Days sales

Tech

Hisense 40" Roku Smart TV: was $228 now $178 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable and compact TV and don't require 4K resolution, this Hisense TV is for you. The 1080p set features Roku's operating system, which gives you access to all major streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. It also has DTS True Surround Sound, so you'll get better-than-average audio. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $279 now $199 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 tracks your steps, calories burned and how many minutes you've exercised. In addition to its heart rate monitor, it also has a built-in sleep tracker that gives you insights on how to improve your sleep. View Deal

Roku Express 4K Plus (2021): was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

The new Roku Express 4K Plus offers speedy performance and an improved remote control. In our review, the Netflix and Hulu apps loaded instantly, and we really like the new voice remote, which lets you beam a signal to your Roku box without having to aim the remote directly at it. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

Walmart has the AirPods Pro on sale for $189. That's $50 off and the lowest price right now. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. This is one of the best Walmart Deals for Days sales we've seen so far. View Deal

7.9" iPad mini (64GB/2019): was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

The 2019 iPad mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides zippy performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. The 64GB model is now at its cheapest price ever. (It's also the iPad I own and it's still very fast for everything from streaming Netflix movies to playing Mario Kart). View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a good budget laptop with long battery life. Great for casual users, it packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. These specs may seem paltry but when paired with Google's lightweight Chrome OS, it's all you need for creating docs, surfing the web and streaming videos.View Deal

Home

Farberware 20-Piece Nonstick Pots: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart

Give your kitchen a revamp with the Farberware 20-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans set. This huge set includes all the essentials like a 1-quart saucepan with spouts, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 4.25-quart stockpot with lid, 8-inch frying pan, 9-inch x 13-inch sheet pan, 3 food storage containers and more. View Deal

Chefman Stainless Steel Espresso Machine: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Wake up every morning to a steaming cup of espresso with the Chefman 6-in-1 Espresso Machine. It features a 15-bar pump and a large 1.8-liter water reservoir, plus a milk container for easy frothing. It can brew single or double shots of espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, and more.View Deal

Instant Pot Viva Black: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

Whether you're slow cooking, boiling eggs, cooking rice, or even making yogurt and cake, you've got all you need in this 9-in-1 Instant Pot. It boasts a variety of preset programs, as well as safety features like Safety Lock in case you have very curious kids in the family. View Deal

Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

The stainless steel Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer lets you deep fry your favorite foods without the need for excess oil. It has an 8-quart capacity and four presets that make it simple to serve fries, chicken, meat, or fish at the push of a button. View Deal

Hoover Pro Carpet Cleaner: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

Perfect for homes with pets, this vacuum cleaner takes deep cleaning to a new level thanks to its two Antimicrobial DualSpin Max PowerBrushes. The brushes have heavy-duty bristles that can lift tough dirt from your carpet. It also has an accessory tool pack, which makes cleaning tough pet messes even easier. View Deal

iHome Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $599 now $299 @ Walmart

The iHome AutoVac can vacuum and mop your floors. It uses a laser-based navigation system along with sensors to avoid obstacles in your home. You can also create boundaries via the included app. It features a 2-in-1 tank that lets it clean first and then mop. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Star Wars Empire Full Bed Set: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart

The Star Wars Empire 40th Anniversary Full Bed Set can turn any kid's bedroom into an intergalactic headquarters. The full bed set includes a comforter, sham, sheet set and more. View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Neon Red and Neon Blue): was $79 now $69 @ Walmart

Discounts on Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are pretty rare, so even a $10 discount is worth snapping up before all the stock is gone. These detachable controllers feature HUD rumble and gyroscope, plus include two wrist straps for swinging them around like a tennis racket. View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of mini-games. It's now at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Need for Speed: Heat: was $59 now $19 @ Walmart

The latest entry in EA's long-running street racing series, Need for Speed: Heat, is more than 50% off at Walmart on Xbox One. It'll play on Xbox Series X as well. View Deal

PS5: check stock @ Walmart

Walmart's last PS5 drop occurred on June 17. The retailer hasn't announced a PS5 drop for its Walmart Deals for Days event, but given that Walmart is Amazon's biggest competitor — you never know. It's out of stock right now, but worth checking again later. View Deal

Xbox Series X: check stock @ Walmart

Walmart's last Xbox drop also occurred on June 17. The retailer hasn't announced an Xbox drop for its Walmart Deals for Days event, but it's worth checking again later should a surprise restock occur.View Deal

ASUS TUF 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $427 now $359 @ Walmart

This ASUS TUF 31.5-inch gaming monitor is perfect for PC gamers. It features an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate and is designed for immersive gameplay. It's currently just shy of $70 off at Walmart. View Deal

What about Walmart Plus members?

Unlike Prime Day, Walmart's Deals for Days event is open to everyone. (By comparison you must be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day sales). That said, Walmart does offer its own membership service. Walmart Plus is a $98/year subscription designed to compete with Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there are no current deal exclusives for Walmart Plus members. However, future sales might offer exclusive savings.