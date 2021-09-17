Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream, the confidence levels of the two teams could not be more different.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream takes place Sunday, September 19.

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spurs started the Premier League season winning their first three games, but things have gone awry since then. A bad 3-0 defeat, and even worse performance, against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, combined with an unimpressive 2-2 draw at French side Rennes in the Europa Conference, means much of the early season positivity has been eroded.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are riding high. Newly returned forward Romelu Lukaku is in seemingly unstoppable form. The only game the Stamford Bridge side have failed to win so far this season was a very creditable draw away to Liverpool, during which they spent most of the match with 10 men.

Spurs are also undergoing something of a selection crisis. Eric Dier is injured and highly unlikely to be available. Heung Min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura are also serious doubts, while Japhet Tangaga is suspended following his red card at Selhurst Park last weekend. Consequently, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso may have to be drafted faster than expected as they exit quarantine following international duty in South America. They have not trained with their club teammates for three weeks.

Things are much simpler in the Chelsea camp. The only real doubt is N’Golo Kante. Mateo Kovacic is likely to have to stand in for the World Cup winner for at least some of the match. Reece James is set to return, having served his suspension for that red card against Liverpool.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

This game is always hard fought, and it will be the first time it has been played in front of a full crowd since the teams met at Stamford Bridge in February 2020. Expect a fiery atmosphere. We'll show you how to follow the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream below.

And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels. Or, if you just want the soccer action, Sky is currently offering a deal on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League that gives you both channels on top of your existing non-Sports package, for £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.