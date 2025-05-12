Early Memorial Day laptop sales 2025 — 9 deals I'd shop right now
Avoid tariffs and get these early Memorial Day laptop deals before they're gone
The first Memorial Day laptop sales of 2025 are live. Whether you're a student looking for the best laptop for college or a gamer looking for a powerful rig, right now is an excellent time to upgrade your machine. Additionally, with all the uncertainty around tech and tariffs, my advice is to buy now and avoid any potential price hikes later this summer.
So what are the best Memorial Day laptop sales right now? Currently, Amazon has laptops on sale from $299. The sale includes machines from Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and more. As a MacBook user, my favorite sale at Amazon has MacBooks from $849. This includes Apple's new 2025 machines which come packed with M4 chips and 16GB of RAM.
Memorial Day is still a few weeks out, but on this page I'll list the best Memorial Day laptop sales from the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, and more.
Quick Links
- Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was $769 now $689 @ Walmart
- MacBook Air (M2/16GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
- Acer Swift 16 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,249 now $849 @ Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,099 now $849 @ Dell
- MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell
Windows
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 16 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 16-inch 3K touchscreen OLED display, Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.
This Dell laptop is getting a tasty $200 discount. In terms of specs, you get a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's a solid machine for the price and we especially like its Snapdragon CPU, which should make this laptop as future-proof as it gets.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the best Copilot+ PC we've seen and it's thanks to its incredible specs under the hood. With a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display.
For well under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
MacBooks
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Prefer a bigger screen? The 15-inch model is also on sale. It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | sold out @ B&H
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.