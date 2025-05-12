Early Memorial Day laptop sales 2025 — 9 deals I'd shop right now

The first Memorial Day laptop sales of 2025 are live. Whether you're a student looking for the best laptop for college or a gamer looking for a powerful rig, right now is an excellent time to upgrade your machine. Additionally, with all the uncertainty around tech and tariffs, my advice is to buy now and avoid any potential price hikes later this summer.

So what are the best Memorial Day laptop sales right now? Currently, Amazon has laptops on sale from $299. The sale includes machines from Lenovo, HP, Samsung, and more. As a MacBook user, my favorite sale at Amazon has MacBooks from $849. This includes Apple's new 2025 machines which come packed with M4 chips and 16GB of RAM.

Memorial Day is still a few weeks out, but on this page I'll list the best Memorial Day laptop sales from the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, and more.

Windows

Free headset! Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC: was $769 now $689 at Walmart In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $1,129 now $849 at HP US This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop features a 16-inch 2K display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Since it's a 2-in-1 device, you can use this device as a laptop or tablet. Right now it's $280 off, which is a great deal.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,099 now $899 at Dell This Dell laptop is getting a tasty $200 discount. In terms of specs, you get a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's a solid machine for the price and we especially like its Snapdragon CPU, which should make this laptop as future-proof as it gets.

Lowest price! Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $899 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the best Copilot+ PC we've seen and it's thanks to its incredible specs under the hood. With a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $949 at Amazon For well under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

MacBooks