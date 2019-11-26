This $39 Xbox controller deal is a no-brainer for Xbox and PC gamers

One of the most consistent Xbox One Black Friday deals we see every year is still one of the best. You can currently score an Xbox Wireless Controller for just $39, which is a perfect price for getting a second pad for multiplayer Xbox One games or a dedicated controller for your gaming PC.

This deal gets you the latest version of the Xbox Wireless Controller, which sports textured grips and Bluetooth support for seamless pairing with your gaming PC or gaming laptop. In addition to being great for Xbox One, we've long considered the Xbox Wireless Controller to be the best PC game controller thanks to its ergonomic, standard-setting design and compatibility with almost all PC games.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the best gamepad for Xbox One and PC, and can be had for a low price for Black Friday.View Deal

Better yet, this deal applies to just about every variation of the Xbox Wireless controller, whether you want standard Black, bright neon Blue or the Gears 5 Kait Diaz limited edition. Unfortunately, we've yet to see a deal on the new, premium $179 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

This controller deal is just one of many Xbox One Black Friday deals out there. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with three games is just $149, and you can score an Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $199. If you want to make the jump to 4K, Xbox One X bundles are available for just $349.

We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all week long, so keep checking back to score the best savings.