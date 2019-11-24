This $149 Xbox One S bundle is the best Xbox One Black Friday deal yet

If you've yet to jump on the Xbox One train, now's the time to do it. You can currently get the Xbox One S All-Digital with three bundled games for just $149, making this the cheapest Xbox One deal we've ever seen.

This bundle gets you a 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which lacks a Blu-ray player but plays all digital Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox titles. You'll also get download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and a special Fortnite bundle that gets you 2,000 V-Bucks as well as a variety of skins and styles.

Xbox One S All Digital: was $249 now just $149 @ Amazon This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a console and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite for a very low price.View Deal

This deal is available on both Amazon and Walmart, so be sure to check both retailers in case one sells out. Other standout Xbox One Black Friday deals include the Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for just $199, as well as an Xbox One X with NBA 2K20 for $349. And if you need a spare controller, most Xbox Wireless Controllers are just $39 right now.

Black Friday deals have officially kicked off early, so keep checking back to Tom's Guide for the best tech deals available, and tune in next week for the best Cyber Monday deals.