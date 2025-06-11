Walking regularly could prevent recurring back pain according to scientists — here's why

If you've ever dealt with back pain, you'll know how frustrating it feels when it flares up just as you're getting back to your normal routine. But what if one of the easiest ways to keep it from returning was doing more of something you're already doing?

Scientists have some good news: walking might be your best defense against recurring back pain. In a significant study, researchers at Macquarie University followed over 700 individuals recovering from low back pain, with one group undertaking a structured walking program and the other serving as a control. The results were compelling: regular walkers stayed pain-free for nearly twice as long as those who didn't change their habits.

Conveniently, the beauty of walking lies in its simplicity. All you need is some comfortable footwear, like some of the best running shoes, and the willingness to start with a few short walks a week. If doing laps around your local park doesn't appeal to you, fret not.

The Tom's Guide fitness team has been exploring various walking exercises recently, discovering different ways to make your daily steps more engaging. From "Jeffing" to habit stacking and even Japanese walking workouts, there are plenty of options to spice up your routine if plain old walking doesn't tickle your fancy.

If back pain has been holding you back, keep reading to learn more about the power of walking.

What does the research say

The study split participants into two groups. One group followed a personalized walking plan and had six sessions with a physiotherapist over six months. The other group carried on as usual without any specific help.

The walking plan wasn’t intense. People were encouraged to build up to around 30 minutes of walking, five times a week, based on their fitness level and how much time they had. Researchers then tracked both groups for up to three years to see how long it took before their back pain returned.

The results were pretty straightforward. People who stuck with the walking plan stayed pain-free for about seven months on average. Those who didn’t walk regularly only went about four months before their back pain came back. So walking almost doubled the time without pain.

Plus, the walking group was about half as likely to have a flare-up bad enough to need a doctor. They also took fewer sick days and needed less treatment overall.

(Image credit: Getty images)

How come walking can be so good for back pain?

The researchers suggest it’s probably a mix of gentle spinal movement, stronger back muscles, reduced stress, and the release of feel-good endorphins that make walking so effective. Plus, it's low-impact, simple, and something most people can fit into their day without needing a gym or any expensive gear.

Beyond the findings of this specific study, walking is recognized for its broader benefits in supporting spinal health. It naturally encourages good posture, improves circulation to the delicate spinal tissues, and strengthens the core muscles that provide crucial support to your spine. Furthermore, regular walking can significantly reduce the stiffness and tension that often exacerbate back pain.

It also doesn't need to take up a lot of your time. Just 30 minutes of walking, a few times a week, can make a difference.

If you’re managing a health condition, check in with a healthcare professional before starting something new. But this research shows that walking is not just good for general health, it could also help keep your back in better shape.