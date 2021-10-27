This Black Friday NordVPN deal offers its cheapest plan since 2017

It's that time of year again, and NordVPN is one of the first providers to drop a VPN Black Friday deal. As one of the very best VPN services on the market, most NordVPN offers are worth considering, but this one's especially great value.
Knocking a huge 72% off standard price, this is the cheapest we've seen the 2-year plan go for since the halcyon days of 2017. That works out at $3.29/£2.44 a month, and from experience, we're unlikely to see a better deal than this for a while.
Running from October 28 until December 1, Nord's Black Friday VPN deal is well worth considering if you're looking to up your cybersecurity game this winter and beyond.
NordVPN's cheapest 2-year plan since 2017: Save 72%
The two-year deal from NordVPN is the best price you'll get on the big name VPN right now. And, thanks to its excellent security and streaming power, it's definitely a viable option. Priced at just $3.29 a month, it's a bargain compared to some other premium providers, so it's well worth considering if you're in need.
Why is this NordVPN deal so good?
NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the very cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it offers a seriously tempting combination of speed, privacy features, and affordability.
This two-year plan is simply the cheapest price available today for one of the best services on the market. Can't complain with that, eh?
If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing, it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month it's a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month.
But, if you're looking around for a cracking price on an excellent big-name VPN, we think that this NordVPN deal is excellent value.
