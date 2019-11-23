The best AirPods alternative is now $50 off

We've seen tons of AirPods Black Friday deals so far, but if you're not a fan of Apple's dangling earbuds or if you don't feel like paying upwards of $200 for a pair of excellent sweat-resistant buds, Amazon has an excellent sale for you.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 65t on sale for $139.99. That's $50 off and the second-best price we've seen for Jabra's excellent AirPods alternative.

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon

Looking for the perfect pair of workout buds? The Jabra Elite Active 65t are small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

The Editor's Choice Elite Active 65t — which are a sweat-resistant and longer lasting version of the Elite 65t — are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. In our head-to-head between the Jabras and the Apple Airpods, Jabra's headphones proved to be much more versatile than Apple's buds. They also beat out the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

When we reviewed the Jabra Elite Active 65t, we found that the earbuds produce great sound, have a functional and attractive design, a 5-hour battery life (with the charging case adding another 10 hours), and many other handy features you can find in the Sound+ companion app.

They were $15 cheaper earlier this summer, but today's price is still excellent and hard to come by. Make sure to follow our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage for the latest deals on headphones.