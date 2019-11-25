The Apple Watch 5 just hit its cheapest price yet on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is likely to be on everyone's holiday wish list and for good reason. It packs tons of handy features and is the best smartwatch money can buy.

For a limited time, the new Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $355 at Amazon via an clickable coupon on the page. Normally $399, that's a total of $44 in savings and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch.

In fact, it's among the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Want a connected wearable? Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/LTE) model is on sale for $639 ($60 off). That's the deepest discount ever for this 2019 release Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 at Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off via an in page clickable coupon and one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch. View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display, GPS, and is swim proof. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, it scored a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

