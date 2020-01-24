Super Bowl halftime show: Who's performing at Super Bowl 2020?

The Super Bowl halftime show stands alone as the greatest non-sports spectacle in a sports game in every single calendar year.

Each year, between the first and second half of the Super Bowl, one (or a few) of the biggest musical acts that year perform on stage. And for about 10 minutes, they play a medley of songs, put on a big show, and get the world ready for the second half.

Of course, there are some performances folks like more than others. And there are some Super Bowl halftime shows that are more readily remembered than others. But when it's all said and done, the halftime show is one you won't want to miss when you catch this year's Super Bowl 2020 live stream.

So, what can we expect from this year's Super Bowl 2020 halftime show? Read on to learn more both about this show and perhaps some of the lessons this year's musicians can learn from past performances.

Who's performing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show?

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. We don't know for sure how their performances will go, but it's believed that they'll both perform individually and perhaps be on stage together.

It'll be a powerful pairing. Shakira is one of the world's most popular musicians, with four songs that have reigned on the Billboard top 10, including "Hips Don't Lie," "Can't Remember to Forget You."

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in the world, with a slew of musical hits, like "I'm Real," "If You Had My Love," and "Let's Get Loud."

Lopez has also been a major star in films for decades, and most recently starred in the highly acclaimed film Hustlers.

Needless to say, with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez teaming, there will be plenty of star-power on the stage.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show? It's hard to say exactly what time the halftime show will start. But since the game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern (3:30 p.m. Pacific | 11:30 p.m. GMT), and the first half should last about 90 minutes ... educated guesses place the halftime show start time at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific | 1:00 a.m. GMT), Like the big game, the halftime show will air on FOX, so you won't need to change your station. You can also watch the show on FOX using a variety of streaming services, like FuboTV, Hulu, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

What do we know right now about the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show?

Not much. And that's by design: one of the best parts of the Super Bowl halftime show is that it's kept a surprise.

We have, however, heard some hints. For one, the show will feature what's being called "one of the world's biggest stages." Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have also posted some teasers on their social media accounts, saying that they've been practicing for several weeks. But they haven't yet shared any plans.

10 days / días… #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime #Rehearsals Shakira A photo posted by @shakira on Jan 23, 2020 at 6:44am PST

How long will the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show last?

Again, it's tough to say. But generally speaking, the halftime show lasts between 10 minutes and 15 minutes, with most falling somewhere between that. So don't spend too much time getting more food—it won't last long.

A look back at the history of Super Bowl halftime shows

Needless to say, there have been plenty of good and bad performances over the years. And the Super Bowl halftime show has often been a lightning rod of controversy.

Arguably no bigger controversy occurred than in 2004, when Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake were performing and Jackson suffered from a "wardrobe malfunction" that caused widespread controversy. While Timberlake's career continued with plenty of success, Jackson was barely seen during the subsequent years.

Last year, the Super Bowl also had its fair share of controversy, after Rihanna declined an invite to perform after she criticized the NFL and its teams for not signing Colin Kaepernick to a team. Maroon 5 ultimately ended up performing.

But for all those controversies, there have been some popular moments, like Beyonce's performance in 2013 with her former group Destiny's Child. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band also performed in 2009, which many found to be a great moment for rock music at the show.

But the list of outstanding halftime shows goes much further. It includes great performances by Bruno Mars, Sir Paul McCartney, Janet Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Prince, and many others.

Needless to say, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are joining some of the biggest names ever with their halftime show.

What about the National Anthem?

This year, Demi Lovato, who had a major hit with "Sorry, Not Sorry," will be performing the National Anthem.