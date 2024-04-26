The 'House of the Dragon' cast talks all things season 2 in new featurette

A few weeks back, HBO allowed fans to show their allegiance in the fiery succession war from the upcoming "House of the Dragon" season 2 by releasing not one but two dueling trailers, each one tailored to a side of the warring factions: a "Black" version spotlighting rightful heir Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and the Dragonstone crew, and a "Green" edition focused on Rhaenyra's half-brother, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and the King's Landing contingency.

And now it looks like the "HOTD" actors themselves are making their own allegiances publicly and passionately known in a new featurette ahead of the second season, which will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16. The new episodes will no doubt crank up the sibling rivalry in House Targaryen: if you need a refresher, the final moments of the show's first season set civil war very much into motion after Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), uncle and ally to Aegon II, shockingly killed Rhaenyra's young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) during a dramatic dragon chase.

Unsurprisingly, Glynn-Carney is staunchly Team Green to take over the throne, joking in the new "Defend Your Council" clip: "My name is on the lease for the castle!" However, his onscreen rival Emma D'Arcy is putting all her money on Team Black: "We have madness on our side. And we have a powerful naval presence, thanks to the Velaryon fleet."

Steve Toussant, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, dubbed Team Black the "rightful heirs" to the crown, as they were named directly by the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and humorously added that they are "just better-looking, generally." Equally funny was the response of Eve Best, who portrays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, saying of Team Green: "They're all just a bunch of knobs!"

Ewan Mitchell pointed to all of the bullying that his character went through at the hands of his nephews as reason for his own Team Green allegiance, while star Matt Smith, who takes on the role of Daemon Targaryen on the show, was fully prepared to defend his onscreen niece-slash-wife Rhaenyra ("There’s a bloodline to us isn’t there? We’re the thoroughbreds").

Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in "HOTD" offered up a diplomatic "no comment" when asked to choose sides. But the most succinct response hands-down goes to actress Olivia Cooke, who plays Rhaenyra's former BFF and mother of Aegon II: "We have bigger dragons!"

Check out the season 2 "Defend Your Council" featurette clip below:

You can also revisit the show's first season with a Max subscription before those new season 2 episodes drop beginning Sunday, June 16.