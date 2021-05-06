Star Wars Instant Pot deal: save $40 at Amazon right now

May 4th is long behind us, but if you're looking for a last-minute gift for mom (or let's be honest, yourself) — Amazon is taking up to $40 off the Instant Pot Star Wars collection.

Although there are five different styles/characters to choose from, the Instant Pot Little Bounty for $59.98 is the cheapest Instant Pot in Amazon's sale. It's $40 off and one of the best early Memorial Day sales you can get.

Instant Pot Star Wars Little Bounty: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon

This 6-quart Instant Pot Duo — the most popular size — comes styled with Baby Yoda photos. The 7-in-1 pressure cooker packs all the features you could want including 13 smart programs, stainless steel inner pot, and more. It's now $40 off and at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Instant Pot Star Wars BB-8 Duo Mini: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The 3-quart Instant Pot Duo — good for individuals or couples — has a skin that makes it look like BB-8. The 7-in-1 pressure cooker features 14 cooking presets and it's now $20 off. View Deal

Star Wars Instant Pot Storm Trooper: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This 6-quart pressure cooker is designed to look like a Star Wars Storm Trooper. The 7-in-1 Instant Pot sports 14 cooking functions and works like the traditional Instant Pot Duo. View Deal

The Instant Pot Duo is the top pick in our best Instant Pots guide. Thanks to Lucasfilm's merchandising arm, it now comes in a variety of Star Wars-themed colors. You can choose from five different styles: R2-D2, Darth Vader, Storm Trooper, BB-8, and Little Bounty. However, only three models are currently on sale.

Instant Pots, like all pressure cookers, have a sealed chamber, which lets you cook foods faster by increasing the air pressure. So, for example, you can make short ribs in less than an hour. However, Instant Pots have several other functions, such as the ability to make yogurt, steam eggs, sterilize bottles, and more.