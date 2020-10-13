Sony noise cancelling headphones are just $123 with this Prime Day deal

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is finally here. Bringing with it a whole host of money saving bargains for you to enjoy. Bargains like this deal that knocks money off Sony noise cancelling headphones.

For a limited time the Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling headphones for $123 at Amazon. That’s 50% off the regular price, and perfect for keeping out all those unwanted sounds.

Sony WHXB900N Headphones: Was $246 now $123@ Amazon

Mixing features and value for money, the WH-XB900N just got even more appealing thanks to this deal. With a 30-hour battery life, touch controls, smart assistant features, and even more, these are a great choice if you want great noise cancelling audio without having to spend quite so much money.View Deal

Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones: Was $373 now $298 @ Amazon

Sony’s flagship noise cancelling headphones, and our current favourite pair, the WH-1000XM4 are pricey but offer the best of the best. Superior noise cancelling tech,fast charging, touch controls, AI, and 30 hours of battery.View Deal

Sony WHCH710N headphones: Was $199 now $88@ Amazon

While not as advanced as the other two thanks to no touch controls of customisable sounds, the WH-CH710N still offers Sony’s digital noise cancellation tech for an even better price -- and with a 35 hour battery life and fast charging to boot.View Deal

Sony has long had a reputation for offering great noise cancelling technology, and this deal makes it even better value for money. They may not be Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4, but they are a fraction of the price.

For your $123 you’re going to get a pair of headphones with touch sensors for easy playback, Alexa and Google smart assistant integration, a 30-hour battery life, fast charging, extra bass, and the option to optimize your sound output through the Sony headphones app.

The key feature is obviously the noise cancelling, and Sony promises its digital cancellation technology will ensure real clarity on your music and help to better isolate sound for improved call quality.

Of course if you really want the best of the best, there is a deal on the WH-1000XM4 headphones. They still cost $298, which is only 20% off the usual price, but for that you also get even faster charge times, wearing detection sensors, and a more comfortable design. The deal even comes with a $25 gift card, meaning the best noise cancelling headphones are even better - even if they are still quite pricey.

