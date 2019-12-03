Score the Jabra Elite 65t wireless buds for just $90 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday offers tons of deals on some of today's best wireless earbuds. And for a limited time, you can snag our favorite Bluetooth buds, the Jabra Elite 65ts, on the cheap.

Best Buy currently has the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds on sale for $89.99. Normally, they cost $169.99. That's savings of $80, and the lowest price we've ever seen for these Jabra buds. This is one of the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals right now.

It's also $10 cheaper than Walmart's current price for the same wireless earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds feature a sleek, durable and comfortable design, as well as IP55 water and dust-resistance. They're a solid choice if you're looking for sporty running or gym headphones.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169.99 now $89.99

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Cyber Monday. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

With voice assistant support and a built-in mic, the Elite 65t wireless earbuds are great for listening to music and taking calls.

In our Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds review, we loved their stylish, durable and comfortable design, as well as their great audio quality. These earbuds also wowed us with their excellent call quality and 5-hour battery life per charge (15 hours with charging case). We gave them a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and awarded them an Editor's Choice award for their overall performance.

In real-world testing, our reviewer comfortably wore the Elite 65ts for more than 2 hours. The buds' silicon ear tips created a secure seal and muffled out most ambient noise.

Now priced at just under $90, the Jabra Elite 65t offers great sound, passive noise -canceling, sweat resistance and comfort for a stellar price.