Samsung SmartThings is finally compatible with Google Nest devices

Samsung SmartThings, the company's smart home platform, has gained integration with the Google Nest portfolio of connected devices. And it's about time.

SmartThings has long been one of the best smart home hubs, but the previous lack of support for Google's collection of smart home devices left out legions of Nest users from Samsung's system. With this new integration, Nest's popular thermostats, cameras and doorbells will, for the first time, receive the “Works With SmartThings” stamp.

In our Samsung SmartThings Hub V3 review, we liked the smart home hub but felt it could be better with some key upgrades — Nest integration being one of them. That meant we couldn't control our Nest Protect smoke detector or Nest Hello video doorbell during testing.

Nest makes some of the best smart home devices and is among the biggest names in the IoT industry. The Google Nest Audio and new $129 Nest Thermostat are two recent launches worth noting, but the catalog spans all kinds of smart products.

SmartThings users will soon be able to unite Nest devices with their existing WWST-certified devices to set up automations (or routines, if you will) and create custom smart home scenes. It will even add functionality that you can't currently get with the sadly limited Google Home automations.

Customers will even be able to stream feeds from camera-equipped Nest products to Samsung TVs and Family Hub fridges.

According to Samsung, the integration rolls out next month. We'll let you know how well it works.