Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs just leaked before Unpacked — here’s what’s new

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series may feature larger displays and slimmer bezels compared to previous models, according to leaked specs. And we have more details to share.

Noted leaker SnoopyTech shared images of an alleged Galaxy Watch 6 specs sheet, although the account has now been suspended (perhaps due to Samsung trying to crack down on leaks), so you can't look at them at the time of writing.

Fortunately, we got a glimpse of the specs before their disappearance. One of the biggest changes indicated is that the 40mm model will apparently have a 1.31-inch OLED display, while the 44mm version gets a 1.47-inch OLED screen. This is up from 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch displays on the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model could also see expanded 43mm and 47mm options with the same increased display sizes.

The display resolutions for these watches are said to be 432 x 432 pixels on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 and 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 models, and 480 x 480 pixels on the 44mm/47mm variants. That's up from the 396 x 396 and 450 x 450 resolutions available on the 40mm and 44mm of the Galaxy Watch 5, respectively.

Additionally, the leak suggests all Galaxy Watch 6 models will adopt durable sapphire crystal glass screens, a feature reserved for only the pricier Galaxy Watch 5 Pro last year.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5

(Image credit: Nina Westervelt/Bloomberg | Getty Images)

Under the hood, a new Exynos W930 processor is rumored to provide faster performance compared to the Galaxy Watch 5's W920 chip. RAM is also expected to see a bump up to 2GB, from 1.5GB on the Galaxy Watch 5. Storage should remain the same though at 16GB.

Larger batteries of 300mAh and 425mAh capacities are rumored for the Galaxy Watch 6 too, up from 276mAh and 397mAh in the Galaxy Watch 5. However, it is unclear if this will translate into improved battery life.

On the design front, leaked images indicate the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may bring back a physical rotating bezel, while the standard Galaxy Watch 6 looks to remain bezel-less. This would reverse Samsung's changes for the Galaxy Watch 5 that removed the rotating bezel entirely.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26th. So we'll find out if these leaked specs are the real deal or not in less than a week.