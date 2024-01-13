Samsung Galaxy S24 promo images show Google Pixel 8’s Magic Editor has some serious competition

The Galaxy S24 launch is just days away, and at this point, we have a very good idea of the specs, design and features of the new handsets, despite Samsung’s attempts at secrecy.

A few days ago a series of slides were uploaded and then promptly deleted, and now Android Headlines has a set of promo images for both the S24 and S24 Ultra smartphones.

The main take-home from them is that Samsung is indeed going all in on AI. “Galaxy AI is here,” text at the top of one slide boldly reads.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

A second image seems to show how said artificial intelligence will work when it comes to photography. Similar to the Pixel 8’s Magic Editor, it seems the new phones will let you modify images on the fly.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

As the promo image above shows, this seems to be as simple as touching and holding images to change their size and angles, with AI adjusting the background to compensate. In this case, the result is a more exciting (if largely fictional) shot, with the BMX completely airborne, rather than still on the ramp.

The other images are less interesting, though do give us a clear look at the design (pretty similar to the last few generations) and a full list of the camera specs, which are as expected from previous leaks.

The S24 will have a triple-camera array led by a 50MP wide-angle lens with “2x optical quality zoom,” backed up by a 10MP 3x optical zoom lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The S24 Ultra, meanwhile, has a quad array comprising a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and two sensors for optical zoom: one 10MP with 3x magnification and the other 50MP with 5x. Both handsets share the same 12MP selfie lens.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

There are a couple more interesting tidbits in the Android Headlines story. The first is that the Galaxy AI features will apparently be free until at least 2025.

That suggests that early reports that artificial intelligence would be paywalled weren’t far off the mark after all. Though it’s possible Samsung will decide there’s no mileage in charging and ultimately drop the ambition.

The second is that it seems Samsung is adopting Google’s strategy of promising seven year’s worth of software updates, taking us all the way to 2031. That’s objectively great news if true, and hopefully will put pressure on other phone makers to follow suit.

We’re not far from Samsung officially unveiling the Galaxy S24 family with the event scheduled for this Wednesday. Here’s how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live, along with a summary of everything we’re expecting.