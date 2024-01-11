Samsung Galaxy S24 series internal documents just leaked — here’s what we’ve learned

Samsung's had no shortage of leaks on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series in recent weeks. So many, in fact, that we've got a very good idea of what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked on January 17. The latest snippet comes from employee meeting slides that have been made public and confirm a lot of what we already know.

Originally posted on X by user @hossamgamal380 in a since-removed tweet (are we still calling them that?), the slides are obviously meant for Samsung employees tasked with marketing the devices.

The first of which shows off the four color options for both the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The slide shows off the black, grey, violet and yellow colors of the phones. It should be noted the S24 Ultra variants are all referred to as titanium, which may be more proof of the leak that they have moved to the more durable metal. These colors were previously leaked in an X post by Ross Young , although the other colors he mentioned appear to be Samsung online store exclusives.

The next slide details the new implementation of Samsung's Space Zoom feature that will be carrying over from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The first section looks at the new quad telecamera and the zoom options. The first camera is listed as a high-res 5x telephoto lens, able to shoot 50MP high-res photos and 8K videos. The second camera is the optical zoom camera that can supposedly reach 2x/3x/5x/10x zoom and makes use of AI to improve the zoom feature through a feature called deep learning.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

The third slide shows off some of the display features of the Galaxy S24 series. It mentions the larger screen and seemingly confirms the larger bezels that we have seen in other leaked images of the finished phone. The slide also mentions the brightness of the screen and states that it is 48% brighter in the sun.

Supposedly we will see a peak of 2600 nits on the phone, which again matches somewhat with prior information. However, this would still place it far below the OnePlus 12's reported numbers of over 4,500 nits. There is mention the phones will have an adaptive color tone, which indicates that they will be able to adjust to surrounding color temperatures. If, for example, you're in a softly lit room surrounded by candlelight the display will alter compared with being in a bright white room in the middle of the day with sunlight streaming in.

The final slide details the performance of the phones and confirms the SnapDragon 8 Gen 3 in the phones. One interesting addition listed in the slide is the increased size of the vapor chamber in the phone, supposedly up to 1.9x larger than in prior models. This would mean a much better performance for the phone when running games, especially with the improved ray tracing. Finally, the slide mentions the improved touch response, which is listed as being around 12% faster.

The slides certainly have a wealth of information, although they are relatively sparse in detail. The information all appears to match with what we have been told before but there are always details that can change prior to launch.

We'll only know for sure when Samsung reveals the devices to the world next week.

