Samsung Galaxy S24 just tipped for this redesign inspired by the iPhone

The Samsung Galaxy S24 could be taking some cues from the iPhone, and adopting the straight-edged design we’ve seen on Apple’s flagships over the past few years. Or at least, that’s what Ice Universe is claiming over on Twitter .

Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will come with a brand new middle frame design. Apparently Samsung will be opting for a vertical frame design, similar to that in the iPhone 14. That might not sound like a big deal, but it does come with some advantages.

BreakingThe middle frame design of S24 and S24+ has changed, and it has become a vertical frame design similar to iPhone. The picture shows Meizu 20, which is probably like this. pic.twitter.com/MG4hwn7pMQAugust 18, 2023 See more

The middle frame is the metal band that runs around the outside of the phone, complete with things like buttons, ports, antennae and so on. The benefit of switching to a vertical frame means that the band will be thinner on each side — but with some additional thickness on the top and bottom.

In a now-deleted tweet from earlier this month, Ice Universe claimed that this redesign means better grip and a reduction of bezel thickness on both devices. In a new tweet he’s doubled down on the new vertical frame design, noting that it will be similar to that found in the iPhone.

The Galaxy S24 could have a vertical frame design like the Meizu 20 (Image credit: Ice Universe)

The leaker also claims that the phone could look like the Meizu 20, which has a similar flat-edge design to the iPhone. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus also have fairly straight edges, but the design still adds a little bit of curvature to the sides of the phone — especially as you get towards the corners.

It’s possible that this new middle frame could eliminate that roundness, and give the next Galaxy flagship a design much closer to that of the iPhone 14. Which is a little ironic, considering the iPhone 15 is expected to scrap the straight-edged design in favor of something rounder. Again this is partly in the quest for better comfort and gripability.

It’s still early in the Galaxy S24 rumor cycle, but we have been hearing news about what the phone could have to offer. One persistent rumor is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a titanium metal frame, just like the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have, which would offer durability while lowering the overall weight.

We’ve also heard about the possibility of a 50MP telephoto camera lens (for the S24 Ultra), a super-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, and a stacked battery that can improve battery density without taking up more space.

We’ll no doubt hear more about the Galaxy S24 in the coming months, ahead of the expected launch in early 2024. If you want to keep up with all the latest news and rumors, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra hubs.