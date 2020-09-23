Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price revealed — and pre-order deal is shockingly cheap

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pre-orders have gone live ahead of today's scheduled launch event. Though the smartphone isn't official yet, you can purchase it in advance now for as low as $599.

Retailer B&H Photo is offering a $100 discount on Samsung's soon-to-be-released S20 FE. Normally, it appears the new phone will start at $699.

Right now, B&H is listing the 5G-equipped Samsung Galaxy S20 FE model in Navy with 128GB. Other colors include red, lavender and green. Thanks to a last-minute leak yesterday, we also suspect the smartphone will come in white, pastel yellow and white.

The retail listing doesn't share much in terms of specs, so some details are still under wraps. Officially, at least. From leaks we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to featuresa 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display with full HD+ dynamic AMOLED and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

As for cameras, we're expecting a 32MP front selfie camera with the triple camera array in the back including a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP wide camera and 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom.

Inside the Galaxy S20 FE should pack a Snapdragon 865 processor and 6GB of RAM, plus an optical in-display fingerprint reader. It's also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be an affordable addition to this year's Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra lineup. Those phones start at $999 and $1,399, respectively, so the S20 FE's $699 list price is certainly more accessible.