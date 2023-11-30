PlayStation Portal is sold out everywhere — but there could be restock soon

After spending nearly two years of my life tracking PS5 restock around the clock, I thought my days of furiously refreshing retailer listings were over. But the release of the PlayStation Portal is giving me some major Déjà vu.

The PS5 remote play accessory has become an instant success since its launch earlier this month, and such is its popularity that actually finding stock has become equally as challenging as finding a PS5 console was back in 2021. Yup, PlayStation Portal restock tracking is now very much a thing, and I’m here to help.

The device was released on November 14, and since then it’s been out of stock at pretty much every single major retailer you can think of from Best Buy to Walmart. Amazon did appear to have a brief restock just before Black Friday, but the device was only available for a few minutes, and many shoppers reported issues completing the checkout process. As of Nov. 30 the PS Portal remains out of stock at all major retailers.

Of course, Sony has its own retailing arm designed specifically to sell hardware, accessories and games to the passionate PS5 community. It’s on PlayStation Direct where I’m expecting shoppers hoping to score a Portal this side of the holiday will have the most joy. After all, Sony will likely hold back the majority of stock to sell to its own customers.

Sony hints at PlayStation Portal restock soon

In some exciting news for anybody hoping to get hold of a PlayStation Portal for the holiday season, PlayStation Direct appears to be hinting that a restock is just around the corner. As of November 30, the Portal’s listing page advises customers to “please check back early December for more details on stock availability.”

This is not a guarantee that more stock will be made available in the next couple of days/weeks, but it’s certainly a hopeful sign that Sony is hoping to replenish stock levels at least once before the festive season truly begins.

Over in the U.K., the outlook is a little less clear. The PlayStation Direct listing page on the U.K. store doesn’t currently list any details beyond the frustrating fact the device is “currently unavailable”. Brits hoping to play their PS5 remotely on a dedicated handheld could end up having to wait until 2024. But, trust me, it's worth waiting for. I was initially a PlayStation Portal skeptic, but I’m a complete convert after getting my hands on the device.

The demand for the PlayStation Portal is seeing unscrupulous resellers attempt to make a profit from desperate buyers. At Tom’s Guide we hate scalping, so are tracking PlayStation Portal restocks daily in our dedicated hub to make sure you don’t have to pay a markup. Be sure to stick with us throughout the next few weeks as we’ll bring you the latest updates daily. And don’t fear if the stock shortage lasts into 2024, we’ll continue to track PlayStation Portal restocks as long as needed.